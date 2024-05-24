Haltom City police investigate death of man found with gunshot wounds outside Aldi

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found Thursday with gunshot wounds outside of a grocery store, Haltom City police said in a news release.

On Thursday, Haltom City police responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of an Aldi grocery store at 3173 Denton Highway.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an adult man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the release. Despite providing medical attention, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident involving people who knew each other. There is no ongoing threat to the community, police say.

Authorities have not announced an arrest or a person of interest.

Anyone with information in the fatal shooting is asked to contact Haltom City Police Detective Tabler at 817-222-7040. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 469tips.com or by calling 817-469-8477.