Halton Healthcare Implements Innovative PEPP Squad to Address Surge in Paediatric Emergency Cases

Halton Healthcare has reported an unprecedented influx of pediatric patients in the emergency department, totalling approximately 40,000 within 12 months.

The surge includes cases of severe illnesses such as bronchiolitis, pneumonia, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and asthma. This trend is expected to persist for 2-3 years, with projections indicating an escalation in volume and severity, particularly during winter.

In response to this growing challenge, pediatric leaders within Halton Healthcare have unveiled an innovative training model known as the PEPP Squad – a Paediatric Emergency Practice Partnership. This initiative aims to enhance the skills of emergency department (ED) staff and physicians in addressing the unique needs of young children.

The PEPP Squad comprises an expert team of ED/Paediatric Professional Practice Clinicians, pediatric/ED nurses, a Chief of Paediatrics, a Child Life Specialist, a Registered Dietitian, and Respiratory Therapists. This team has developed comprehensive teaching materials and conducts skills workshops, providing just-in-time training at the bedside/chairside.

Utilizing the PEARLS framework (Promoting Excellence And Reflective Learning in Simulation), the Paediatrics team employs in-the-ED scenario-based simulations. These simulations create a safe and supportive environment for hands-on training, covering aspects such as learning about codes, simulating vital signs using mannequins, practicing assessments, and debriefing sessions. The debriefing process allows learners to reflect, ask questions, and discuss outcomes.

A noteworthy initiative component includes "train the trainer" workshops, fostering dyads of physicians and nurses capable of subsequently training their teams. This approach aims for an exponential increase in staff members who are more confident in caring for pediatric cases.

The impact of the PEPP Squad approach has been highly positive, contributing to a reduction in the pain and anxiety experienced by children during their treatment in the EDs. It also creates a sense of safety for the young patients and their families. The response from staff and physicians has been encouraging, with 15-30 participants engaging in simulation sessions and many returning for repeat participation.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter