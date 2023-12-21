Halton Police Apprehend Duo in Georgetown for Attempted Auto Theft

The Halton police arrested two persons as it responded to an attempted auto theft incident in Georgetown on December 7, 2023.

A vigilant resident thwarted the theft when he observed a suspect attempting to break into his parked Dodge RAM pickup truck in his driveway.

Upon spotting the resident, the suspect hastily fled to a waiting Mercedes sedan and sped away. The resident promptly contacted the police, providing a detailed description of the suspects and the getaway vehicle.

Shortly after that, a police officer intercepted and stopped the Mercedes, leading to the arrest of Bertrand Beaulieu (25) from Montreal and Alexandre Jovin (25) from Laval, QC. The suspects were found to possess various tools commonly used in auto theft offences.

Beaulieu and Jovin face charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of an automobile master key, possession of break-in instruments, and possession of a device to obtain unauthorized use of a computer system. Both individuals are being held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter