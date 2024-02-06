Halton Police Apprehend Four Suspects In Oakville Pharmacy Robbery

The Halton Police have successfully apprehended and charged four individuals in connection with an armed robbery at PharmaSense Pharmacy in Westoak Trails.

At around 7:30 pm on January 15, 2024, four masked suspects entered the PharmaSense Pharmacy brandishing a handgun. In a violent act, they assaulted multiple employees and made off with a small quantity of narcotics and cash. The criminals fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Prompt police response led to the discovery of the suspect vehicle in the vicinity of the pharmacy. A brief pursuit ensued, resulting in the suspects abandoning the car and attempting to escape on foot. Law enforcement officers swiftly apprehended all four individuals after a short foot chase.

During the arrest, a handgun, later determined to be a replica firearm, was seized, along with the stolen cash and narcotics from the robbery. It was revealed that the pharmacy had employed a time-delayed safe, which prevented the thieves from accessing the potent narcotics they sought.

Interestingly, as of last March, the Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCP) mandated all community pharmacies to implement the use of time-delayed safes for securing narcotics.

The accused individuals, aged 14 (two individuals), 16, and 18, all hailing from the Etobicoke area, were taken into custody and are being held for bail.

The charges laid by the police are as follows:

The 14-year-old male: robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, weapons dangerous, possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from peace officer, fail to comply with release order.

The second 14-year-old male: robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, weapons dangerous, possession of property obtained by crime.

The 16-year-old male: robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, weapons dangerous, possession of property obtained by crime, pointing a firearm.

The 18-year-old male: robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, weapons dangerous, possession of property obtained by crime, fail to comply with release order.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter