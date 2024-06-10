Halton police arrest four in home renovation fraud investigation

The Halton Police have arrested four individuals following an investigation into a home renovation fraud in the Halton region.

Police were called to a residence in Oakville on May 30, 2024, after a victim reported being scammed out of a significant amount of money by suspects claiming to represent a company called "Approved Roofing and Masonry." The suspects had initially approached the victim, offering a free chimney inspection and repair. After agreeing on a price, the suspects continually inflated and changed the costs without completing any work. The resident contacted the police after noticing extensive new damage to the home following the free inspection.

Upon arrival, the police arrested the suspects at the scene. Two adult males and one male youth have been charged with fraud over $5,000. All suspects are of no fixed address.

The Halton Police urge residents to be aware of ongoing regional home renovation frauds. Suspects often go door-to-door offering various exterior home renovation services, including roofing, chimney, and driveway repair. After an initial agreement, costs frequently increase with little or no work completed. In some cases, the suspects may cause damage to a home to offer repair services. Payments are typically requested in cash and immediately.

To protect consumers, the police have shared the following tips for hiring contractors:

Get recommendations from trusted sources.

Conduct thorough research.

Avoid being pressured into quick decisions.

Ensure the contractor is insured.

Obtain multiple written estimates.

Check references.

Be cautious of unsolicited offers, particularly those made over the phone or door-to-door.

Secure written contracts detailing the exact cost, guarantee/warranty information, agreed-upon work, and project timelines.

Always get a receipt.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Fraud Unit.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter