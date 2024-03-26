Halton Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Auto Theft in Milton

The Halton Police arrested an accused after it responded to an attempted auto theft report near Woodward Avenue and Thompson Road North, Milton.

According to authorities, suspects had targeted a 2024 Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck around 3:15 am.

Upon arrival, officers encountered multiple suspects fleeing the scene on foot. During the apprehension of one suspect inside the vehicle, an officer was dragged for approximately 50 meters before sustaining minor injuries after falling to the ground.

While the suspect vehicle's driver managed to escape, diligent investigation led to the apprehension of a suspect who had fled on foot. Identified as Takiyoudine Oumerzouk, a 23-year-old resident of Montreal, Quebec, he was found and arrested in the backyard of a neighbouring residence.

Oumerzouk faces charges including theft of a motor vehicle, obstruction of a peace officer, and failure to comply with a release order. Notably, during his arrest, Oumerzouk was under a release order prohibiting him from leaving the province of Quebec.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter