Halton Police Issue Arrest Warrants for Suspects Linked to Break-ins Across GTHA and Southern Ontario

Halton Police have identified and issued arrest warrants for four suspects believed to be responsible for a series of residential break-ins in Halton, Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA), and Southern Ontario.

The suspects remained at large and were wanted in connection with approximately 30 residential break-ins in regions including Halton, Peel, York, Caledon, and Hamilton.

On November 21, 2023, search warrants were executed at four residences linked to the suspects in Mississauga, Brampton, and Hagersville. Though numerous items believed to be stolen from various break-ins were recovered, the suspects were not found, and no arrests were made.

The identified individuals are Jordan Saccucci (33) of Mississauga (known to frequent Innisfil), Marcel Blackburn (37) of Hagersville (known to regular GTA), Paul Nkrumah (36) of Brampton, and Dumark Lindsay (41) of Mississauga (known to frequent Brampton/Mayfield area).

Despite being aware of the arrest warrants, the police suspect that the individuals have continued their criminal activities. Recent residential break-ins on November 22 and 23 in Oakville, Mississauga, and York are believed to involve the same suspects.

Halton Police urge communities to remain vigilant, especially towards unfamiliar vehicles, particularly newer model SUVs and pick-up trucks, parked in residential driveways. The suspects are known to approach residences during daytime hours, concealing their identities with surgical masks or face coverings and wearing hoods and gloves. When confronted by homeowners, they may provide unconvincing excuses related to construction or landscaping services before quickly leaving.

The suspects were last seen operating a newer model black Chevrolet Tahoe RST and have connections to the GTHA. They are believed to have travelled to other parts of the province for their criminal activities.

Police encourage the suspects to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in immediately.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter