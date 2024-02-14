Halton Police Seek Public Assistance in Milton Home Invasion Investigation

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is soliciting the public's help in an ongoing investigation into a home invasion in Milton.

On January 14, 2024, around 12:00 a.m., three masked suspects armed with handguns entered a residence on Commercial Street in Milton through an unlocked front door. The suspects proceeded to assault the occupants, making demands for cash and confiscating personal property. Fortunately, the victims did not sustain serious physical injuries during the incident.

Investigators believe that the home invasion was a targeted attack. The suspects are described as three young black males, potentially of Somalian origin, as one of the assailants spoke in Somalian during the assault. They were seen fleeing the scene in a black SUV.

To gather more information, investigators have urged the public to come forward with any dashcam footage captured near the intersection of Commercial Street and Derry Road West between 8:00 p.m. on January 13 and 1:00 a.m. on January 14.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter