Hamas accuses Netanyahu of adding new conditions to ceasefire proposal

Reuters
·1 min read
Palestinians gather to collect water amid shortages in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip

CAIRO (Reuters) - Hamas accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday of preventing a ceasefire in Gaza by adding new conditions and demands to a U.S.-backed truce proposal, after the latest talks conducted through mediators.

The group said it had received the latest response from Israel, following talks in Rome involving Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

"It is clear from what the mediators conveyed that Netanyahu has returned to his strategy of procrastination, evasion, and avoiding reaching an agreement by setting new conditions and demands," Hamas said in a statement on Monday.

The Islamist faction accused Netanyahu of retreating from a proposal previously presented by mediators, which it said had already been based on an "Israeli paper".

Washington, which sponsors the talks, has repeatedly said a deal is close; the latest talks are over a proposal President Joe Biden unveiled in May.

Hamas wants a ceasefire agreement to end the war in Gaza, while Netanyahu says the conflict will stop only once Hamas is defeated.

Mediators Qatar and Egypt, backed by the United States, have repeatedly said doors to more negotiations remain open, with both Israel and Hamas voicing readiness to pursue them.

(Reporting by Nidal Al-Mughrabi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

