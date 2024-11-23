Hamas claims Israeli hostage killed in IDF attack on northern Gaza

Hamas's armed wing has said an Israeli hostage has been killed in northern Gaza.

The militant group said the female hostage died after the area was struck by Israel Defence Forces.

A spokesperson for Hamas's armed wing said: "After re-establishing contact with resistance fighters assigned to protect Israeli prisoners, it was confirmed that one Israeli female prisoner was killed in an area under heavy Israeli bombardment in northern Gaza".

Al Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida, added: "Another female prisoner remains in critical danger."

He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his government and army leaders "bear full responsibility for the lives of their prisoners" adding: "They are the ones who insist on causing their suffering and death."

The IDF is yet to comment on the claims.

It is believed there are still 101 Israeli hostages in Gaza, who Mr Netanyahu has vowed to locate.

Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 120 Palestinians over the last 48 hours, according to Palestinian medics.

The health officials said a hospital on the northern edge of the area was hit, wounding medical staff and damaging equipment.

Hussam Abu Safiya, director at Kamal Adwan hospital, one of three medical facilities on the northern edge of Gaza, said it is barely operational. He said the ongoing Israeli bombardment appeared to be aimed at forcing hospital staff to evacuate - something they have refused to do since the incursion began.

The IDF said earlier this week it wasn't aware of a strike near Kamal Adwan and didn't respond to claims about other attacks.