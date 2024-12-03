Hamas and Fatah agree to create committee to run postwar Gaza Strip

Bethan McKernan in Jerusalem
·3 min read
<span>The destruction in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip after Israeli shelling. The agreement between Hamas and Fatah signifies a willingness from Hamas to give up its rule of Gaza.</span><span>Photograph: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock</span>
The destruction in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip after Israeli shelling. The agreement between Hamas and Fatah signifies a willingness from Hamas to give up its rule of Gaza.Photograph: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

Hamas and Fatah – the two main Palestinian factions which have been at odds for almost two decades – have agreed in talks in Cairo to create a committee that will jointly run the postwar Gaza Strip.

While Israel had refused to countenance a “day after” governing scenario involving Hamas or the Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank, the move nonetheless signifies fresh willingness from Hamas to give up its rule of Gaza and could help advance internationally mediated ceasefire talks.

In talks brokered by Egypt, the two sides agreed on a committee of 10 to 15 politically independent technocrats, most of them from Gaza, who will administer education, health, the economy and aid and reconstruction with the help of international actors, negotiators said on Tuesday.

It would also jointly administer the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing into Egypt – the only way in and out of the territory not connected to Israel. The Fatah delegation must seek final approval from the PA president, Mahmoud Abbas, on its return to the West Bank, the Associated Press reported. Who would sit on the committee had not been finalised.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials on the agreement.

Hamas, an Islamist movement, and Fatah, which is secular, have been at loggerheads since a brief civil war that led to Hamas’s takeover of the Gaza Strip in 2007. Many reconciliation initiatives over the years since have failed.

The military wings of both parties are considered terrorist organisations by many western countries, but the Palestinian Authority cooperates with Israel on security issues, a measure that has helped make it deeply unpopular with the Palestinian public.

Abbas, 89, was elected to a four-year-term in 2006 but has served as president ever since. Last month, he appointed an interim successor for the first time, but his pick – Rawhi Fattouh, the low-profile president of the Palestinian National Council – was widely interpreted as an effort to prevent a power struggle inside Fatah, keeping power concentrated within Abbas’s inner circle when, or if, he steps down.

Attempts at brokering a lasting ceasefire and the return of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, led by Egypt, Qatar and the US, have stalled repeatedly since the war broke out after Hamas’s attack on Israel on 7 October 2023.

The Biden administration, seeking to build on the implementation last week of a fragile truce between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, said it has renewed efforts at a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

So far there has been no indication that either side has changed its terms for a deal. Hamas says that any agreement must mean a final end to the war, and Israeli troops must withdraw. Israel says the conflict will end only when the remaining 100 or so hostages have been returned and Hamas is completely destroyed, and insists Israeli troops must remain in the strip.

Joe Biden has called for a revitalised Palestinian Authority to govern the West Bank and Gaza as a prelude to eventual statehood, while president-elect Donald Trump is likely to support plans by elements of Israel’s far-right government to annex parts of the territories.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Takes Menacing Jab At Justin Trudeau In Mar-a-Lago Meeting

    The president-elect dismissed the Canadian prime minister’s tariff concerns with a confrontational joke.

  • Trump demands immediate release of Oct. 7 hostages, says otherwise there will be 'HELL TO PAY'

    NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office there will be “HELL TO PAY."

  • Geraldo Rivera Slaps Trump Supporters With A Reality Check After Biden’s Pardon

    The former Fox News host and one-time Trump pal pointed out a double standard.

  • Ted Cruz Takes a Truly Gross Pornographic Jab at ‘Morning Joe’ Stars’ Meeting With Trump

    Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) hit Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski below the belt with a vulgar insult saying they’d kissed the President-elect Donald Trump “a little bit lower” than “the ring” at their recent visit to Mar-a-Lago. On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News’ Hannity, host Sean Hannity marveled at Scarborough and Brzezinski’s recent disclosure that they traveled to the president-elect’s Florida residence after the election to meet their professed foe: “You have Joe and Mi

  • Pete Hegseth Faces Reporters on Capitol Hill Asking if He’s a Drunk

    President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth faced reporters on Capitol Hill Monday but refused to answer questions surrounding accusations about his drinking habits. Arriving for meetings, Hegseth, 44, was directly asked at one point, “Do you have an alcohol problem?” The former Fox News host ignored the question and continued on.

  • South Korea’s Yoon Declares Martial Law in Emergency Address

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday in an emergency national address televised live. Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsYoon said the decision was made to protect freedom and constitutional order, as he accused the opposition of trying to paralyze the administration with impeachment moves. “Through the declaration of martial law, I will

  • Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

  • Trump Taps Another Daughter’s Father-in-Law for Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has opted to keep it in the family again with some of his latest administrative picks-- this time, with the senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Trump has appointed Lebanon billionaire Massad Boulos to take on the role. His son, Michael, is married to Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter. “Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,“ Trump wrote o

  • Canada pulls refugee welcome mat, launches ads warning asylum claims hard

    Once presenting itself as one of the world's most welcoming countries to refugees and immigrants, Canada is launching a global online ad campaign cautioning asylum-seekers that making a claim is hard. The C$250,000 ($178,662) in advertisements will run through March in 11 languages, including Spanish, Urdu, Ukrainian, Hindi and Tamil, the immigration department told Reuters. Search queries such as "how to claim asylum in Canada" and "refugee Canada" will prompt sponsored content titled "Canada's asylum system – Asylum Facts," the ministry said.

  • Fox Floats Story About Wild Trump Joke at Dinner With Justin Trudeau

    Donald Trump allegedly joked about adding Canada as the 51st state when he met with the nation’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, according to a new report. Two sources that heard the Canadian prime minister’s conversation with the president-elect told Fox News that Trump made the remark during a “very productive” conversation about tariffs, the Canada-U.S. border, and the trade deficit between the two countries. According to the Fox report, Trump accused Canada of a

  • 5 Cities You Should Consider Relocating To After Trump Takes Office

    Elections have winners and losers. And that can go for states and cities as well. Although President-elect Trump is known for being unpredictable, he did make a lot of promises on the campaign trail....

  • CNN Host Laughs in GOP Rep’s Face Over Promises to ‘Compromise’

    A CNN host laughed on Sunday after a Republican lawmaker suggested his traditionally fractious party was capable of political compromise within the House of Representatives. In her guest-hosting stint on State of the Union, CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) what he thinks his party should do with its razor-thin majority, 218-217 majority in the House come next year. The margin—due in part to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet choices, and one that will likely grow after speci

  • National security advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden told him to oversee a 'massive surge' of weapons deliveries to Ukraine before his term ends

    National security advisor Jake Sullivan said President Biden was doing what he could to "strengthen" the position of Ukraine before he leaves office.

  • Meghan McCain Slammed for Criticism of ‘Nepo Baby’ Hunter Biden

    Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, took to social media Monday to criticize President Joe Biden for pardoning his own son, Hunter Biden. “No one is above the law except the Presidents nepo baby is a helluva parting message for democrats…” McCain wrote on X. The president’s son was convicted earlier this year on tax evasion and drug charges.

  • Meghan McCain Knocks 'Nepo Baby' Hunter Biden After Surprise Pardon

    The daughter of late Sen. John McCain took aim at Democrats in a Monday morning post on X.

  • White House staffers angry they might not get goodbye photos with President Biden

    Staffers ‘deserve at the very least a proper goodbye from the man who says he owes them everything,’ complains former official

  • Poilievre calls for asylum seeker cap, border plan as U.S. tariff threat looms

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.

  • Beijing mulls US engagement options as China-sanctioned Rubio awaits top diplomat post

    When Marco Rubio was nominated by US president-elect Donald Trump last month to be the next US secretary of state, one obvious question loomed: how would the Florida senator, who has been sanctioned by China twice, engage with Washington's biggest rival? Rubio - known for his hawkish stance towards China - could move to stifle high-level exchanges between Washington and Beijing and throw up road blocks to any meaningful negotiation, according to observers. However, Beijing could consider several

  • Speaker schedules opposition motions after Tories opt against own non-confidence vote

    OTTAWA — The House of Commons Speaker has intervened to end a parliamentary impasse, ruling that members of Parliament must debate and vote on opposition motions and government spending before returning to a Conservative filibuster that has dragged on for two months.

  • Former Israeli defense minister Yaalon warns of ethnic cleansing in Gaza

    A former Israeli defense minister has accused Israel of committing war crimes and ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip, drawing a sharp rebuke from government ranks. Moshe Yaalon, a hawkish former general, told Israeli media that hardliners in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right cabinet were looking to chase Palestinians from northern Gaza and wanted to re-establish Jewish settlements there.