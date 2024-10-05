Israeli strike hits north Lebanon

STORY: :: Israel strikes Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli for the first time

:: October 5, 2024

:: Hamas-affiliated media said the strike killed a leader of the group's armed wing

A Lebanese security source said a Hamas official, his wife and two children were killed in a Palestinian refugee camp in Tripoli.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strike in the Sunni-majority port city.

Israel has sharply expanded its strikes on Lebanon in recent weeks after nearly a year of exchanging fire with Lebanon's Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.

Fighting had been mostly limited to the Israel-Lebanon border area, taking place in parallel to Israel's year-old war in Gaza against Hamas.