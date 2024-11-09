Qatar to close Hamas office over ‘lack of good faith’ in Israel-Gaza ceasefire talks

Emma Graham-Harrison in London and Jason Burke in Jerusalem
·5 min read
<span>The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, arrives in Doha on a recent visit to Qatar. Washington is believed to have pressed the Qatari government to close Hamas’s office.</span><span>Photograph: Nathan Howard/AFP/Getty</span>
The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, arrives in Doha on a recent visit to Qatar. Washington is believed to have pressed the Qatari government to close Hamas’s office.Photograph: Nathan Howard/AFP/Getty

The Qatari government is planning to close Hamas’s political office in Doha and has informed the US and Israel it will stop mediation efforts to stop the conflict in Gaza because it no longer thinks the parties are negotiating in good faith.

The Gulf state has concluded that talks have become a political football, and its efforts to facilitate them were generating criticism towards it, according to a diplomatic source briefed on the situation.

“As long as there is a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith, they cannot continue to mediate,” the source said. “As a consequence, the Hamas political office no longer serves its purpose.”

Qatar’s move is the latest major blow to a crippled, faltering effort to end fighting in Gaza that has not produced significant results since a temporary ceasefire and hostage release deal nearly a year ago.

But with a new US administration taking power in just over two months, the Qataris have also made clear to American contacts that they would be willing to resume mediation if both sides showed a “sincere willingness” to reach a deal.

Qatar informed Israel, Hamas officials, the US and Egypt of the decision after a US delegation including the CIA director, Bill Burns, visited Doha for inconclusive meetings in late October.

Its government had concluded that the warring parties were focused on “political optics” rather than genuine security concerns, the diplomatic source said, and had tried to undermine the process “by backing out from some of the commitments”.

“There is insufficient willingness from either side, with the mediation efforts becoming more about politics and elections rather than a serious attempt to secure peace,” the source added.

A source close to Hamas said the group considered news reports about closing the political office and Qatar’s retreat from its mediation role were more a negotiating tactic than leaks about a firm decision.

“There is a lot of manipulation through the media going on. Actually [Qatar] wants its role as mediator to continue, because it is very useful,” the source said.

Hamas members living in Qatar are not believed to have been given a deadline to leave, and one western European diplomat said deportations or extraditions of senior Hamas leaders were very unlikely in the immediate future.

However, this is the second time that Qatar has warned publicly that it is not prepared to play host to dead-end talks indefinitely.

“There is definitely some real pressure now and it is quite heavy. It is heavier than when there have been similar threats before during this year,” the source close to Hamas said.

In April Doha had briefly asked Hamas commanders to leave the country, after the prime minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, announced Qatar was going to review its mediation role.

They headed to Turkey but within weeks both Israel and the US government had asked Qatar to bring them back in order to intensify negotiations. The Qataris are trusted by senior figures on both sides of the table and have a long track record in mediation.

The Hamas office in Doha was opened in 2012, at the request of the Obama administration. For over a decade it has provided a key channel of communication to the group, including during talks last year to agree a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of over 100 hostages.

However, since that agreement in November 2023, talks aimed at reaching a second deal have repeatedly collapsed, and Qatar has come under increasing criticism in Israel and from parts of the US political establishment for hosting Hamas.

A group of Republican US senators on Friday asked Washington to seek the extradition of Hamas officials in Qatar and freeze their assets.

These attacks, on an initiative launched at American request, rankled in Doha and contributed to Qatar’s decision to distance itself from both Hamas and peace talks.

“Qatar also advised the US administration and both parties that it would not accept being subjected to political exploitation aimed at gaining political leverage at Qatar’s expense while misleading public perception,” the source said.

US officials have briefed American media outlets that Washington had requested the closure of the Hamas office, but the Biden administration has not commented publicly.

The Qataris told Washington that they would be willing to pick up their mediation role again “when both sides reach an impasse and demonstrate a sincere willingness to return to the negotiating table with the objective of putting an end to the war and the suffering of civilians”.

Qatar is a close US ally, hosts a major military base, and its diplomats had a good relationship with Donald Trump during his first presidential term.

The state also hosted a political office for the Taliban, then an insurgent movement, and facilitated talks with Trump’s administration on a deal to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

Hamas leaders have been preparing for many months to leave Doha, and Turkey and Iraq have been suggested as possible alternatives. The group recently opened a political office in Baghdad.

Western and regional politicians and diplomats who favour allowing Hamas to stay in Qatar warned that if it is pushed out, it will hinder engagement with Hamas figures potentially more inclined to compromise, and could allow more hostile states such as Iran to boost their hold over the group.

Related: Trump will give Israel ‘blank check’ which may mean all-out war with Iran, says ex-CIA chief

The request to Qatar comes amid a flurry of activity as the administration of the US president, Joe Biden, prepares a final effort to end Israeli assaults in Gaza and Lebanon before handing over power to Donald Trump, who has said he too wants to see an end to the conflict. However, there is no immediate sign that any breakthrough is possible.

Latest Stories

  • Officials say Qatar has decided to suspend its mediation efforts on Gaza

    DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Qatar has decided to suspend its key mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel, officials said Saturday, after growing frustration with the lack of progress on a cease-fire deal for Gaza. It wasn't immediately clear whether the remaining Hamas leadership hosted by Qatar must leave. Qatar told Israel and Hamas that it can't continue to mediate “as long as there is a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith” and "as a consequence, the Hamas political office no longer serves its purpose” in Qatar, a diplomatic source briefed on the matter said.

  • Qatar to pause Gaza ceasefire mediation, source says

    DOHA/CAIRO (Reuters) -Qatar will stop trying to mediate a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal until Hamas and Israel are willing to resume talks, an official briefed on the matter said, while also casting doubt on the continued presence of Hamas' political office in Doha. The Gulf country has been working alongside the United States and Egypt on months of so-far fruitless talks between the warring sides in Gaza and its withdrawal from that process would further complicate efforts to reach a deal. Qatar has hosted Hamas political leaders since 2012 as part of a deal with the United States, and the militant Palestinian group's presence there was seen to have facilitated the progress of talks.

  • Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least 13, officials say, as first aid in weeks reaches the north

    DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza (AP) — Two separate Israeli strikes killed at least 13 people, including women and children, in Gaza on Saturday, Palestinian medical officials said, as Israel announced the first delivery of aid in weeks to the war-battered northern Gaza.

  • Faye Leung, the B.C. businesswoman who helped bring down a premier, dies at 92

    Faye Leung, a B.C. businesswoman who was known as the Hat Lady, passed away earlier this month at the age of 92. A real estate agent and prominent member of the Victoria and Vancouver Chinatown communities, Leung gained notoriety for her role in the downfall of then B.C. premier Bill Vander Zalm over the sale of his theme park.Leung arranged the sale of Fantasy Gardens in Richmond, B.C., for $16 million in 1990 to Taiwanese billionaire Tan Yu.A 1991 inquiry by conflict commissioner Ted Hughes fo

  • Major snowstorm bears down on U.S. West, causing delays, school closures

    While snow isn't uncommon this time of year, the amounts that fell have been enough to cause closures and delays. Forecasters warning farmers to take precautions because the conditions "will produce extreme hardship or loss of life for unprotected livestock."

  • Putin Plays Tough in Opening Move with Trump

    "The message is, if you want a deal, you’re going to crawl on your knees for it."

  • Adam Kinzinger Shares His 'Honest To God' Thoughts About Trump Win

    The former House Republican got "absolutely" clear about what he called a right-wing "narrative."

  • The Mysterious Erasure of ‘Mamacita’ Kimberly Guilfoyle

    Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle may have been the only woman in the world more somber than Vice President Kamala Harris following Tuesday’s election results—and all the contouring in the world couldn’t hide it on her face. Though dressed the part in MAGA red, Guilfoyle appeared to be the odd woman out as she joined the Trump clan onstage Wednesday to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in Palm Beach, Florida. And Don Jr. seemed to be making sure she felt it. The scene:

  • New York judge must do the unthinkable - and correct - thing to Donald Trump | Opinion

    The president-elect’s first act will undoubtedly try to pardon himself. Judge Juan Merchan needs the courage Mike Pence had on Jan. 6. | Opinion

  • WH Press Secretary Tangles With Fox Reporter Over Trump: ‘Twisting Everything’

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked out of a briefing Thursday after a strained interaction with Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich surrounding the Biden administration’s messaging in recent days. Jean-Pierre accused Heinrich of “twisting everything” during the tense back-and-forth. The incident began with Heinrich, Fox’s senior White House correspondent, asking Jean-Pierre about an apparent change in rhetoric.

  • Donald Trump has sweeping plans for a second administration. Here's what he's proposed

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.

  • Ex-Obama Adviser Snidely Boils Down Harris Defeat To 1 Faction Of Democratic Party

    David Axelrod provided an unflattering description of what Democrats have become, saying this led to Kamala Harris' loss in the presidential election.

  • Van Jones on Trump win: ‘It turned out we were the idiots’

    CNN pundit Van Jones says Democrats’ media strategy is a major reason Vice President Harris lost this week’s presidential election to former President Trump. “We got beat because the conservatives and Republicans built a different media system,” Jones said on the channel Thursday. “It had to do with online, had to do with podcasts, with…

  • It's becoming clearer how Ukraine's first attack on North Korean troops went down

    A Ukrainian official gave Business Insider further details about the first clashes between Ukrainian and North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region.

  • ‘Ice maiden’ Susie Wiles’s demands for accepting top Trump White House role revealed

    Wiles – described by Trump himself as the ‘ice maiden’ – was appointed as his chief of staff on Thursday

  • The 2024 Election May Have One More Surprise

    The 2024 election may have one last card to play: the House of Representatives, where a majority hasn’t been called for either party. The overwhelming likelihood is that the House will follow the national electorate and give Republicans a majority again, confirming unified government under President-elect Donald Trump. The Associated Press, whose calls Barron’s relies on, has projected that of the 435 House seats, Republicans have won 211 versus 199 for Democrats.

  • Zelensky confirms deadly clashes with North Korean troops as Putin says he’s willing to talk with Trump

    North Korean troops deployed to Russia’s Kursk region have fought Kyiv’s forces on the battlefield, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, adding that the clashes resulted in fatalities.

  • 'That Was Just Melania': Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump With Fleeting Observation

    The late night host also had some advice for people who want to leave the country after the election.

  • Nancy Pelosi Is Back Trashing Biden for Kamala Harris Fiasco

    Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she expected an open primary to take place after President Joe Biden’s exit from the race, instead of a Kamala Harris endorsement. Pelosi, who spoke to The New York Times podcast The Interview this week, said that things might have been different if an open primary had occurred. “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary,” Pelosi said in the interview, which will be released on Saturday.

  • Elon Musk’s estranged trans daughter says she doesn’t ‘see a future’ in the US after Trump’s win

    ‘Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon,’ the Tesla CEO’s daughter wrote