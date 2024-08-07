Hamas name Oct 7 mastermind Sinwar as leader after Haniyeh death

STORY: Hamas appointed Yahya Sinwar as its new political leader on Tuesday (August 6) as the successor to former chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran last week.

The move reinforces the radical path pursued since the October 7th attack on Israel.

Sinwar, the architect of the most devastating attack on Israel in decades, has been hiding in Gaza, evading Israeli attempts to kill him since the start of the war.

News of Sinwar’s appointment came as Israel braces for a likely attack from Iran following the killing of Haniyeh in Tehran.

It may also reinforce Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence that Israel must pursue its campaign in Gaza to the end.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a ceasefire must be the primary goal:

"With regard to. Mr. (Yahya) Sinwar (Hamas leader), he has been and remains the primary decider when it comes to concluding, a ceasefire. And so I think this only underscores the fact that it is really on him, to decide whether to move forward with a ceasefire that manifestly will help so many Palestinians in desperate need; Women, children, men who are caught in the crossfire of Hamas' making in Gaza.

Sinwar, who spent half his adult life in Israeli prisons, was the most powerful Hamas leader left alive following the assassination of Haniyeh, which has left the region on the brink of a wider conflict after Iran vowed harsh retaliation.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the assassination but it has said it killed other senior Hamas leaders.

Born in a refugee camp in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, 61-year-old Sinwar, was elected as Hamas' leader in Gaza in 2017 after gaining a reputation as a ruthless enforcer among Palestinians and a ruthless enemy of Israel.

Israel's chief military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, blamed Sinwar for the October 7th attack and said Israel would continue to pursue him.