Hamas names four Israeli female soldiers to be released in hostage deal

Reuters
·1 min read
A man passes by painting of Israeli female observer soldiers who were kidnaped during Hamas' Oct. 7 deadly attack to the Gaza Strip and were supposed to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire deal reached in the Israeli-Gaza war on Jan. 17, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel.
A man passes by painting of Israeli female observer soldiers who were kidnaped during Hamas' Oct. 7 deadly attack to the Gaza Strip and were supposed to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire deal reached in the Israeli-Gaza war on Jan. 17, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Friday announced the names of four Israeli women soldiers to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in the second swap under the ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag would be released on Saturday, the group said.

The exchange, expected to begin on Saturday afternoon, follows the release on the ceasefire's first day last Sunday of three Israeli women and 90 Palestinian prisoners, the first such exchange for more than a year.

In the six-week first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, Israel has agreed to release 50 Palestinian prisoners for every female soldier released, officials have said. That suggests that 200 Palestinian prisoners would be released in return for the four.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hamas to free Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, Liri Albag

