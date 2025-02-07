Hamas names next hostages to be released

Hamas has released the names of the next hostages to be freed in Gaza on Saturday in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

They are male civilians Eli Sharabi, 52, Ohad Ben Ami, 56, and Or Levy, 34.

Eighteen hostages have been freed since the ceasefire began on 19 January. Israel has released 383 prisoners in return.

Some 33 hostages and 1,900 prisoners are due to be freed by the end of the first stage of the ceasefire in three weeks' time. Israel says eight of the 33 are dead.

Hamas seized 251 hostages and killed about 1,200 people when it attacked Israel on 7 October 2023, triggering the war.

At least 47,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry. About two-thirds of Gaza's buildings have been damaged or destroyed by Israel's attacks, the UN says.

Eli Sharabi was taken from Kibbutz Beeri with his brother, Yossi, who has since been confirmed dead. Eli's wife and two daughters were murdered in the attack.

Ohad Ben Ami was also taken from Kibbutz Beeri, along with his wife, Raz. She was later released by Hamas.

Or Levy, from Rishon LeZiom, a city south of Tel Aviv, fled the Nova festival with his wife Eynav, when gunmen attacked the event. Mr Levy was taken hostage and Eynav's body was found in a bomb shelter where the couple had been hiding.

Earlier on Friday, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters welcomed "news about the expected release" of the three hostages.

"We will not give up or stop at any stage until all hostages return home under the current agreement - down to the very last one - the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial," the statement said.

Hours before the hostages' names were released, Hamas accused Israel of failing to abide by its commitment to boost the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza as part of the ceasefire deal.

The head of Hamas's media office in Gaza, Salama Marouf, told a news conference in Gaza City "the humanitarian situation remains catastrophic due to Israeli obstruction," according to media reports.

He said only 8,500 out of an expected 12,000 aid lorries had entered Gaza since the ceasefire came into effect, and that medical equipment and shelter supplies had been deliberately delayed, according to the reports.

The allegation contradicts UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, who on Thursday said 10,000 lorries with food, medicine and tents had crossed into Gaza since the start of the ceasefire in what he called "a massive surge".