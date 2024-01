Reuters

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas aired a new video on Monday showing what it said were the bodies of two Israeli hostages, and Israel's military said that while it was examining the footage, there was serious concern regarding the hostages' fate. In the video, 26-year-old university student Noa Argamani, seemingly reading a script in front of a blank white wall, said that fellow hostages Itai Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi had been killed. The video ends with pictures purporting to be the dead bodies of both men.