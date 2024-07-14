Hamas says Gaza cease-fire talks haven't paused and claims military chief survived Israeli strike

Wafaa Shurafa And Melanie Lidman
·4 min read

MUWASI, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas said Sunday that Gaza cease-fire talks continue and the group’s military commander is in good health, a day after the Israeli military targeted Mohammed Deif with a massive airstrike that local health officials said killed at least 90 people, including children.

Deif’s condition remained uncertain after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday night “there still isn’t absolute certainty” he was killed. Hamas representatives gave no evidence to back up their assertion about the health of a chief architect of the Oct. 7 attack that sparked the war.

The Israeli military on Sunday announced that Rafa Salama, a Hamas commander it described as one of Deif's closest associates, had been killed in Saturday's strike. Salama commanded Hamas' Khan Younis brigade. The statement gave no update on Deif, who has long topped Israel's most-wanted list and has been in hiding for years.

Hamas rejected the idea that mediated cease-fire discussions had been suspended after the strike. Spokesperson Jihad Taha said “there is no doubt that the horrific massacres will impact any efforts in the negotiations” but added that “efforts and endeavors of the mediators remain ongoing.”

The killing of Deif would mark the highest profile assassination of any Hamas leader by Israel since the war began. It would be both a huge victory for Israel and a deep psychological blow for the militant group. Netanyahu said all of Hamas’ leaders are “marked for death" and asserted that killing them would move Hamas closer to accepting a cease-fire deal.

Hamas political officials insisted that communication channels remained functional between the leadership inside and outside Gaza after the strike in the territory's south. Witnesses said it occurred in an area that Israel had designated as safe for hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians. Israel’s military would not confirm that.

On Sunday, some survivors were angry that the attack targeting Deif occurred without warning in an area they had been told was safe.

“Where are we supposed to go?” asked Mahmoud Abu Yaseen, who said he heard two strikes and clutched his children, then woke up in the hospital to find his son had died. The family had already been displaced five times since the war began, he said.

A United Nations official described utter chaos at Nasser hospital where victims of Saturday’s strike were taken, many of them treated on bloodstained floors with few supplies available.

“I witnessed some of the most horrific scenes I have seen in my nine months in Gaza,” Scott Anderson said in a statement. “I saw toddlers who are double amputees, children paralyzed and unable to receive treatment and others separated from their parents. I also saw mothers and fathers who were unsure if their children were alive.” He said restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza hamper efforts to provide needed medical and other care.

At least 300 people were wounded in the strike, one of the deadliest in the nine-month war sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 200 hostage.

More than 38,400 people in Gaza have been killed in Israeli ground offensives and bombardments since then, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. The ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

On Sunday, an Israeli strike in Nuseirat in central Gaza killed at least 13 people at the gate of a school, according to Associated Press journalists at Al-Awda hospital. Israel's military in a statement said it struck “terrorists” operating in the area of a school run by the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.

Also on Sunday, police said a Palestinian resident of east Jerusalem carried out a car-ramming attack in central Israel that injured four Israelis, two of them seriously. Israeli border police at the scene shot dead the attacker after he hit people waiting at two bus stops along a busy road. Israel Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said such attacks were often “triggered” by events like Saturday’s airstrike in Gaza.

___

Lidman reported from Jerusalem. Associated Press writer Abby Sewell in Beirut contributed to this report.

___

Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Wafaa Shurafa And Melanie Lidman, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Israeli strike targeting Hamas military commander kills more than 70 in Gaza

    Israel said it targeted Hamas’ shadowy military commander in a massive strike in the southern Gaza Strip that killed at least 71 people, according to local health officials. It was not immediately known whether Mohammed Deif was among the dead. But Israeli officials confirmed that he and a second Hamas commander, Rafa Salama, were the targets.

  • Kenyan police relocated following body parts discovery

    The remains of a number of women were found at a rubbish dump in the capital, Nairobi.

  • President Biden announces Israel, Hamas have agreed to cease-fire 'framework'

    Israel and Hamas have agreed to the framework of a plan to establish a cease-fire and the release hostages, President Joe Biden said Friday.

  • Iran's new president vows balance with all countries but warns US his country won't be pressured

    TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s newly elected president said his government will create "balance in relations with all countries” in line with national interests and the prerequisites for peace but stressed to the United States that his country “will not respond to pressure.”

  • ‘It was a mistake’: Zelensky defends Biden’s ‘President Putin’ gaffe

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken out on US President Joe Biden’s “President Putin” gaffe, calling it “a mistake.”

  • Don't be complacent about privacy

    Once your data is in the wrong hands, it can come back to haunt you, says former Ontario privacy commissioner Ann Cavoukian. She explains why companies need to do more to protect users' personal information — and why privacy isn't something we should give up on.

  • Thomas Matthew Crooks identified as Trump shooter at Pennsylvania political rally

    The man who shot former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania political rally has been identified.

  • Biden Mocks Trump's 'Rambling' With 1 Sharp-Toothed Rally Dig

    At an event in Detroit, the president poked fun at what's said to be one of his GOP rival's fears.

  • Russia's showing NATO its hand in the air war over Ukraine

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has taught NATO a lot about how Russia fights for control of the skies.

  • Netanyahu reverses on key Israeli concession in ceasefire talks

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reversed on a key Israeli concession in ceasefire negotiations, demanding that armed men be barred from returning to northern Gaza during an eventual ceasefire, an Israeli source familiar with the talks told CNN.

  • Hamas withdraws from Gaza truce talks after Israeli strike on camp, senior official says

    Hamas has withdrawn from talks working towards a ceasefire in the Gaza war, according to a senior official from the Palestinian militant group, who said the group's political leader had told international mediators Qatar and Egypt working on a phased proposal since May that the group was halting negotiations over Israel's "continued obstruction" as well as "ongoing massacres against unarmed civilians". The talks' collapse comes a day after an Israeli airstrike on a humanitarian "safe zone", whic

  • People living at Highway 1 rest stop given 2 weeks to leave

    The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says it has handed people living at a rest stop along the Trans-Canada Highway in Abbotsford notice that they must leave within two weeks.In a statement to CBC News, a ministry spokesperson said 15 people living at the Bradner rest area were served notice in person and signs were posted around the site.The rest area is just one of many spots along the highway through the Fraser Valley where people have been camping — some of them for years — on public land, of

  • Trump rally shooter used AR-15-style rifle, Secret Service says

    ABC News Senior Investigative Correspondent Aaron Katersky offers the latest about the shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

  • Trump assassination attempt: The clenched fist may have defined the day - but will it determine the election's outcome?

    The former president has just been shot, through his ear, and his Secret Service close protection detail is begging him to move. There are already comparisons with Ronald Reagan, the last president to survive being shot in 1981. Reagan was later re-elected.

  • Opinion: The Barron Fist Pump That Reveals Donald Trump’s Plan for a MAGA Dynasty

    Barron Trump looked born for the role. Which, of course, he was. Earlier this week he made his first appearance at one of his father’s political rallies. And he looked anything but an 18-year-old novice.Barron was sitting at the front of the crowd but as soon as Donald Trump pointed at him and began to introduce him, the 18-year-old moved like a practiced veteran. He raised his 6-foot-7-inch frame upwards, waved his right hand to all sides and acknowledged the applause. This looked easy.Towering

  • What happens if Melania and Donald Trump get divorced?

    As Trump travels across the country holding rallies, the furthest Melania has ventured is to fundraisers hosted at her own homes. What happens if Trump wins — and then divorces his wife? asks Gustaf Kilander

  • Opinion: I Went Toe to Toe With Jim Jordan in Congress. What a Circus!

    Shan Wu is a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to Attorney General Janet RenoI wasn’t quite sure what to expect when I was invited to testify before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. While I have prepared people to testify before Congress, it was the first time I was the one in the witness chair and I expected more stress. Prepping other people allows you the luxury of reacting and word-smithing answers but answering questions as a witness give

  • Parents Of 16-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten To Death Over Gold Chain File Lawsuit

    The lawsuit named one of the defendant's parents, alleging that they should have known their child's "propensity to engage in violence."

  • Why the Tumen River border could test relations between China, Russia and North Korea

    China has been trying to persuade Russia and North Korea to open a stretch of the Tumen River to Chinese cargo shipping for decades, a step that would provide direct access to the sea from the landlocked northeastern province of Jilin. Although its hopes may have been raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments following his recent visits to Beijing and Pyongyang the issue could still test the strength of the three-way relations. Despite their close ties with Beijing, both Russia and N

  • Remains of 2 people found after life-raft washes ashore on Sable Island

    Nova Scotia RCMP say the bodies of two people have been recovered after a life-raft carrying their remains was found washed ashore on Sable Island earlier this week. Police believe the people recovered are a 60-year old woman and a 70-year-old man from British Columbia reported missing last month.In a release Friday, police say Parks Canada contacted the RCMP and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre on Wednesday at around 3:15 after the vessel was discovered.The 3.3-metre life-raft found on Sabl