Gaza ceasefire at risk as Hamas says it will suspend release of Israeli hostages

A Hamas spokesperson has said they will delay the next hostage release after accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement.

Israel and Hamas are in the midst of a six-week ceasefire during which Hamas has committed to releasing 33 hostages captured in its October 7, 2023, attack in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The sides have carried out five swaps since the ceasefire went into effect last month, freeing 21 hostages and over 730 Palestinian prisoners.

In a statement, Hamas accused Israel of failing to comply with the terms of the ceasefire agreement struck last month.

The release of hostages will be delayed “until further notice”, they added. Three hostages were set to be released on Saturday.

Hamas claimed that the “violations” of the agreement included “delaying the return of displaced persons to northern Gaza, targeting them with shelling and gunfire in various areas of the Strip, and failing to allow the entry of humanitarian aid in all its agreed-upon forms”.

In response, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said the announcement was “a complete violation of the ceasefire agreement and the deal to release the hostages”.

"I have instructed the IDF to prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza and to protect the communities.

"We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7."

The Israeli army said later it was raising the "level of readiness" and reinforcing its forces in the southern command for defensive missions.

It said it was also postponing leave for combat soldiers and operational units within the command.

On Sunday, the family of released hostage Eli Sharabi said they were “delighted” he is finally free but horrified at his physical condition and the “grotesque spectacle” of his release.

The television images of Mr Sharabi, flanked by Hamas gunmen and looking frail as he stood on a stage during the hostage exchange, on Saturday were the first time in 16 months his Bristol-based family were sure he was alive.

Mr Sharabi, 52, and fellow captives Ohad Ben Ami, 56, and Or Levy, 34, appeared thin as they were paraded by Hamas gunmen on to a stage in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

They were forced to give statements before waving and being taken away by the Red Cross.

Mr Sharabi and Mr Ben Ami were both seized from kibbutz Be’eri, and Mr Levy was captured at the Nova music festival.