Israeli captives freed by Hamas in Gaza, as family 'overwhelmed with joy'

Sky News
Updated ·2 min read

Israel has welcomed the release of more hostages who have been held in Gaza since the beginning of the war.

Ofer Kalderon and Yarden Bibas were the first two released into the custody of the Red Cross in Khan Younis this morning and later handed over to Israeli forces.

They were seen standing on a stage and waving.

Latest updates on freed hostages

American-Israeli Keith Samuel Siegel was released separately, a short time after the first two.

In exchange, 182 Palestinian prisoners, some of whom have been serving life sentences in Israel, will reportedly be freed.

In the ongoing first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas is returning 33 hostages over six weeks. In return, Israel is freeing 737 Palestinian prisoners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Bibas is the father of the two youngest hostages, baby Kfir, only nine months old when he was kidnapped and Ariel, who was four at the time of the attacks.

Hamas said in November 2023 that the boys and their mother Shiri, who was taken at the same time, were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Read more:
The hostages still to return home

The family of Ofer Kalderon said they are "overwhelmed with joy" after an "unbearable" 484 days waiting for him to be freed.

"Today, we finally embrace Ofer, seeing and truly comprehending that he is here with us.

"We have witnessed how, through extraordinary mental strength, he survived this hell.

"Ofer endured months in a nightmare, and we are proud of his ability to survive and hold onto the hope of embracing his children again."

ADVERTISEMENT

In a joint statement, the IDF and Israel's security agency said: "According to information communicated by the Red Cross, two hostages were transferred to them and are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip."

The IDF added: "The commanders and soldiers of the IDF salute and embrace the returning hostages as they make their way home to Israel.

"The IDF is prepared to receive an additional hostage in the near future."

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "The government, together with all security agencies, will accompany them and their families.

"The Israeli government is committed to the return of all the kidnapped and missing."

Today is also expected to see the first Palestinians allowed through the newly reopened Rafah crossing.

The crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border will be opened for 50 injured militants and 50 wounded civilians initially.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Go Find Another Sucker Nation’: Trump Fires Off Fresh Threat to Ten More Countries

    President Donald Trump took to social media on Thursday night to threaten 10 more countries with tariffs if they replace the U.S. dollar as their reserve currency. “The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social. “We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. D

  • Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says

    Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput

  • Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears

    The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.

  • MAGA Forces Trans Soldier to Say They Weren’t Flying Doomed Black Hawk

    A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender id

  • Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof

    Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.

  • Peter Doocy Grills WH Over Trump’s Contradictory Plane Crash Response

    Peter Doocy didn’t pull any punches during Friday’s White House press briefing. The Fox News correspondent fired a series of pointed questions at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks blaming the Washington D.C. aircraft collision on DEI initiatives. Doocy, who often had contentious exchanges with former president Joe Biden, had vowed earlier to extend similar treatment to Trump’s administration, Mediaite reported. He held true to t

  • ‘Does It Comfort Their Families?’: CNN Reporter Confronts Trump on Wild DEI Rant About D.C. Plane Crash

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder

  • U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha

  • Trump is making good on his promises, and I couldn't be more excited | Opinion

    President Donald Trump is following through on his promises. As a supporter, I couldn't be happier.

  • ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m

  • From avocados to autos, Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could hit close to home

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday could drive up the price of everything from gasoline and pickup trucks, to Super Bowl party guacamole dip.

  • Why Trump’s Bid to Take Greenland Would Cause an Ozempic War

    Attention, kids and your overweight parents and grandparents: Your favorite toys and weight-loss drugs could be priced out of reach if Donald Trump is serious. Denmark’s defiant message to the president that Greenland is not for sale is raising fears that the cost of some of America’s favorite products could shoot through the roof. The Scandinavian island has a smaller population than New York City, but its imports to the United States include popular products like Lego and the weight-loss drugs

  • 'Complete Chaos': Fox News Host Scorches Trump White House In Blistering Takedown

    Jessica Tarlov knocked Jesse Watters over his sarcastic remark on federal workers that have been offered buyouts by the president's administration.

  • Jim Acosta Wins Unlikely Ally After Trump ‘Danced on His Grave’

    Conservative journalist Bill O’Reilly condemned Republicans, including President Donald Trump for “dancing on the graves” of his media critics Jim Acosta and Neil Cavuto, who both retired from their networks recently. On his podcast, No Spin News, O’Reilly acknowledged Acosta’s recent attack on Trump was “unfair” but quickly played devil’s advocate and pointed out that both reporters were probably forced to leave because of the president’s recent influence in the media industry. “He’s not a repo

  • Chris Christie Slams President Trump for Having No Clue About U.S. History

    Former Governor Chris Christie says President Trump needs a history lesson. “The fact that you would assume that Donald Trump knows any American history is startling to me, Jon,” said Christie, speaking with Jon Stewart on his Weekly podcast show, adding, “‘cos he doesn’t.” “I’ve known him a lot longer and a lot closer than you have... and Jon, I am telling you, he doesn’t know,” said Christie. “I could give a lot of examples of how he messes up American history.”

  • Chrystia Freeland says Canada should target Elon Musk's Tesla in a tariff fight

    OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa should target Tesla vehicles and U.S. alcohol as part of its tariff retaliation package to send a message that an attack on Canadian trade would not be cost-free for Trump's allies.

  • Ex-Trump White House Attorney Offers Unvarnished Take On Key Trump Pick

    Ty Cobb issued the bleakest of predictions.

  • Trump Blames DEI For Deadly DC Plane Collision

    Trump claimed it was "common sense" that hiring practices seeking to prioritize diversity would backfire.

  • Elon Musk Shuts Out Senior Government Workers in Latest DOGE Takeover

    DOGE director Elon Musk has shut out senior government workers and seized control of key workflows in the Office of Personnel Management, causing major security concerns, a source told Reuters. The Office of Personnel Management functions as the government’s human resources agency, managing policies, payments, recruitment, and labor relations. Government aides working for the billionaire Tesla CEO and Trump sidekick have reportedly taken over the office’s Enterprise Human Resources Integration d

  • Trump's tariffs hit China hard before - this time, it's ready

    Trump has threatened a 10% levy from 1 February - but his campaign included 60% tariffs against Chinese imports.