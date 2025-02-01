Israeli captives freed by Hamas in Gaza, as family 'overwhelmed with joy'

Israel has welcomed the release of more hostages who have been held in Gaza since the beginning of the war.

Ofer Kalderon and Yarden Bibas were the first two released into the custody of the Red Cross in Khan Younis this morning and later handed over to Israeli forces.

They were seen standing on a stage and waving.

American-Israeli Keith Samuel Siegel was released separately, a short time after the first two.

In exchange, 182 Palestinian prisoners, some of whom have been serving life sentences in Israel, will reportedly be freed.

In the ongoing first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas is returning 33 hostages over six weeks. In return, Israel is freeing 737 Palestinian prisoners.

Mr Bibas is the father of the two youngest hostages, baby Kfir, only nine months old when he was kidnapped and Ariel, who was four at the time of the attacks.

Hamas said in November 2023 that the boys and their mother Shiri, who was taken at the same time, were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

The family of Ofer Kalderon said they are "overwhelmed with joy" after an "unbearable" 484 days waiting for him to be freed.

"Today, we finally embrace Ofer, seeing and truly comprehending that he is here with us.

"We have witnessed how, through extraordinary mental strength, he survived this hell.

"Ofer endured months in a nightmare, and we are proud of his ability to survive and hold onto the hope of embracing his children again."

In a joint statement, the IDF and Israel's security agency said: "According to information communicated by the Red Cross, two hostages were transferred to them and are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip."

The IDF added: "The commanders and soldiers of the IDF salute and embrace the returning hostages as they make their way home to Israel.

"The IDF is prepared to receive an additional hostage in the near future."

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "The government, together with all security agencies, will accompany them and their families.

"The Israeli government is committed to the return of all the kidnapped and missing."

Today is also expected to see the first Palestinians allowed through the newly reopened Rafah crossing.

The crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border will be opened for 50 injured militants and 50 wounded civilians initially.