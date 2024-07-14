Hamas withdraws from Gaza truce talks after Israeli strike on camp, senior official says

Hamas has withdrawn from talks working towards a ceasefire in the Gaza war, according to a senior official from the Palestinian militant group, who said the group's political leader had told international mediators Qatar and Egypt working on a phased proposal since May that the group was halting negotiations over Israel's "continued obstruction" as well as "ongoing massacres against unarmed civilians". The talks' collapse comes a day after an Israeli airstrike on a humanitarian "safe zone", which Israel said targeted Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif, killed at least 92. Hamas officials also said on Sunday that Deif was still alive.

A senior Hamas official told AFP Sunday that the Palestinian militant group has withdrawn from talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza war because of Israeli "massacres" and its attitude in negotiations.

Another Hamas official said the group's military leader Mohammed Deif was "fine" and working despite Israel's air strike on a southern Gaza camp that it said targeted the wanted Hamas commander on Saturday.

Gaza's health ministry said the attack left 92 dead.

Ceasefire talks suspended

The first phase of the deal would have seen a six-week ceasefire with the exchange of most hostages taken in Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.



