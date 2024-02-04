Hamburg police identify woman shot and killed by officer responding to burglary report
Town of Hamburg police have identified the woman who was shot and killed by an officer on Friday as 36 year-old Lisa Haight of Jamestown, New York.
Toxicology results reportedly note cocaine and fentanyl in the men’s systems
Family members of the victim didn't find out about his death until they tried to report him missing days later, according to a Colorado news outlet.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court on Saturday convicted and sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to seven years in prison on a charge that their 2018 marriage violated the law, officials and a defense lawyer said. The verdict follows another case in which Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday for corruption. It comes ahead of Feb. 8 parliamentary elections in which Khan has already been disqualified because of his graft convictions.
Travis Patron, founder of the now-defunct Canadian Nationalist Party, argued that he was upholding the law when he approached an off-duty police officer and questioned his relationship with his girlfriend.Patron, 32, was found guilty in January of criminal harassment and breaching a probation order to keep the peace.On July 30, 2023, he confronted an off-duty police officer in Saskatoon's Midtown Plaza asking them questions about their culture, background and why the officer was walking around w
Muhammad Salanoa allegedly believed the victim gave authorities information about his nephew, who was wanted for rape and kidnapping.
Toronto police are warning the public about a man who is allegedly passing himself off as a fundraiser for the SickKids Hospital Foundation. They say they have received multiple reports about a man pretending to raise money for the charity in the downtown core. Police say he dresses like a real SickKids representative with a fake identification badge as he goes door to door in apartment buildings. They allege he has become aggressive and intimidating at times. Police say he only asks for cash, w
“Nobody even knew where she was at,” the baby’s father said.
MONTREAL — Judy Cameron still remembers getting the telegram that marked her first offer to fly planes for a major commercial carrier. Pacific Western Airlines had come calling, writing her a "congratulations" and inviting her to sit down with the interview board. "When I walked into the room, everyone's face was very distraught," Cameron recalled. “It turned out that they had wanted to hire me, but it had been vetoed by someone higher up when they realized I was female.” Forty-five years later,
A Pennsylvania mom has been charged with child endangerment. Manheim Township Police say she allegedly moved to another state and left her child behind with no food, water or heat.
A former Boston Police police officer in the K-9 unit pleaded guilty to felony charges on Thursday for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Joseph Robert Fisher, 52, of Plymouth, Mass., pleaded guilty to eight counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain police officers, obstruction of law enforcement during a…
Renell Charles was killed stabbed shortly after the end of the school day in what police described as a ‘brutal attack’ in May 2023.
John George Todd III said he “absolutely” takes responsibility for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.
After the alleged incident, the infant had trouble breathing and was hospitalized, authorities say
A court voids Khan's marriage with a faith healer, in the latest case against the Pakistani ex-PM.
Detectives have urged the 35-year-old from the Newcastle area to hand himself in.
The incident gained attention when onlookers filmed the dog's owner clinging to the hood of a car as it sped away with her dog, Onyx, inside.
North Carolina has one of the highest rates of children killed in unintentional shootings in the nation.
A boy shot and killed a man inside an RTD bus in southwest Denver late last month because the man’s leg was blocking the aisle on the bus, investigators with the Denver Police Department said Friday.
No one was hurt, but members of the Sikh community are on edge after the home of a prominent community activist was shot at early Thursday morning. Community members are tying the shooting to the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. As Emily Lazatin reports, they're now asking to be given standing in the federal inquiry on foreign interference.
The Fulton County district attorney denies her “personal relationship” with prosecutor Nathan Wade had any impact on the case.