Hamed Traore: Bournemouth midfielder recovering from malaria

Traore has not been part of a Bournemouth squad since 3 December, missing their last four league matches

Bournemouth midfielder Hamed Traore will be out for "some time" after contracting malaria, says manager Andoni Iraola.

The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international was treated in hospital after the November international break.

He has not been named in the Ivory Coast squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on 13 January.

"The past few weeks have been a tough situation for him personally," said Iraola.

"We have to make sure that he is OK and he recovers properly."

Traore is now recovering at home and will have further tests.

A tropical disease spread by mosquitoes, malaria is not contagious. Symptoms usually appear seven to 18 days after infection.

Traore joined Bournemouth in January on loan from Italian side Sassuolo before a permanent deal worth about £20m was agreed in the summer.

He has made only 10 Premier League appearances and has not played for Bournemouth since 1 November.

He featured in Ivory Coast's victories over Seychelles and Gambia on 17 and 20 November respectively.

Bournemouth, who are are 12th in the table, travel to Tottenham on Sunday.