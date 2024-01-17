Hamed Traore: Napoli sign Bournemouth and Ivory Coast midfielder on loan

Traore celebrates scoring his only goal for Bournemouth, which came in a League Cup win at Swansea in August

Bournemouth midfielder Hamed Traore has joined Italian club Napoli on loan for the rest of the season.

Traore joined the Cherries on loan from Sassuolo in January 2023 before the move turned into a permanent five-year deal last summer for about £20m.

The Ivory Coast international, 23, is not at the Africa Cup of Nations after spending several weeks on the sidelines while recovering from malaria.

He has made 13 appearances for the Cherries, including six this season.

However, he has not featured in the Premier League since September.

"Everyone connected with AFC Bournemouth wishes Hamed well for the remainder of the season," a Cherries statement read.