Hamilton/Burlington SPCA Close to Capacity and Looking for Adopters

The Hamilton/Burlington SPCA (HBSPCA) has been operating at close to capacity for the last year, with numerous animals still looking for a new home.

About 60 animals are available for adoption or will soon be available for adoption, including dogs, cats, bunnies, and even some guinea pigs.

Some animals are on-site at their facilities at 245 Dartnall Road in Hamilton, and some are currently in foster homes.

The HBSPCA is an animal welfare charity that was founded in 1887 with a mission of animal protection and a focus on working animals.

“Today, and guided by the human-animal bond, the Society strives to keep people and pets together, help community members be the pet parents they want to be and be a voice for sentient beings who have none,” said the charity’s website.

The shelter’s longest-tenured animal is Scout, a Chihuahua mix who has been at the shelter since July and is one of five adoptable dogs on the organization’s website. Scout is also the oldest dog available at around 7.5 years old.

“He is on some medicated food to help with some urinary issues,” said Michelle Macnab, Director of Community Outreach and Animal Programs for the HBSPCA. “He is a tiny but mighty guy who knows what he wants but still loves to snuggle up on the couch and watch a movie.”

According to his profile on the HBSPCA website, Scout is only partially house-trained, but has a big personality and is best suited for an all-adult home, “where he can rule the roost and get all the attention he deserves.”

Four-year-old Dot has also been at the shelter since the summer. She is fully house-trained and, according to her profile on the website, is a “lovely lady who likes to take her time getting to know people, but once she does, she’ll be your ride-or-die BFF.”

Dot gets along well with other dogs and loves to play but can get shy around men and should probably go to an all-adult home without men.

In addition to the 60 animals that the HBSPCA has ready or almost ready for adoption, they are also often caring for pets that are being housed with them from the Provincial Animal Welfare Service, and that number can range anywhere from 10 to 30 animals at any given time, according to Macnab.

Story continues

The shelter is open for pet viewings from Mondays to Saturdays, but adoptions are done by appointment. Once you have found a pet you are interested in adopting, fill out the appropriate application from the website.

All available pets are posted at www.hbspca.com. It’s current and up-to-date and when an animal is adopted, it is immediately removed from the website.

For more information or any questions, contact info@hbspca.com or call 905-574-7722.

Kyle Marshall, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Burlington Local-News.ca