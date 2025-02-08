Hamilton council targets big and small to shave about $500K off proposed 2025 city budget

Under the proposed 2025 city budget, underpasses like the one by the GO station on James Street South in Hamilton will be cleaned more regularly. (Justin Chandler/CBC - image credit)

Hamilton councillors say they're still looking for ways to reduce a projected average property tax increase of about 5.6 per cent, but savings won't come from freezing the police budget or cutting the city's poet in residence.

Both were suggestions proposed by councillors Friday as part of a general issues committee meeting focused on the 2025 city budget. Throughout it, councillors moved motions targeting expenses big and small.

The cumulative result was about $500,000 in savings, Mike Zegarac, general manager of finance and corporate services, said at the end of the meeting. He said the proposed average property tax increase went from 5.66 per cent at the start of the day, to about 5.62 per cent at the end of the day.

Here's some of what councillors decided.

Council rejects motion to freeze police budget

Coun. Cameron Kroetsch (Ward 2) moved a motion that the Hamilton Police Service Board's proposed budget increase of 5.7 per cent (or about $12 million) be rejected and not increased at all. The result, he said, would have been about a 0.9 per cent reduction to the projected property tax increase.

The police budget, Kroetsch said, has historically received more consistent support from council than any other departmental budget. Despite that, he said, residents continue to tell him they're not getting what they want or need from the police.

The motion was not an effort to defund the police service, but to assert that funding can't go up until police answer community members' calls for change and more transparency, said Coun. Alex Wilson (Ward 13), who seconded the motion.

Other councillors condemned the motion, saying their constituents overwhelmingly support spending on police and want more service.

Coun. Mike Spadafora (Ward 14) called the motion "unacceptable" and said most Hamiltonians want police "in their neighbourhoods protecting their families."

"They love the police," he said.

"Don't tell me we don't need police. Don't tell me they're not doing their jobs," Coun. Brad Clark (Ward 9) said.

The motion failed 2-14.

Poetry pilot off the chopping block

A much smaller budget item also generated significant debate: the city's Poet in Place pilot, through which the city hired a poet in residence for work including performing and hosting workshops.

The program is a sore spot for many residents, several councillors said.

For some, Clark said, it's an "exemplification of city hall's waste."

Coun. Matt Francis (Ward 5) moved to end the program and reallocate the funds to infrastructure.

Staff said that due to a 60-day termination clause in the contract, the move would save the city about $8,300.

"Every dollar counts," Francis said. "I don't care if this program costs $10. People hate it and they want it gone."

Mayor Andrea Horwath was one of several on coucil who defended the program, saying coming after such a relatively small expense seemed more political than practical. She said cities need "vibrancy" programs like this one.

"I think poetry is important and we don't get enough of it," Coun. Ted McMeekin (Ward 15) said.

The motion failed on an 8-8 tie.

Councillors vote to clean up underpasses

At least one of Friday's motions proposed spending rather than saving money. Kroetsch moved to add $130,000 to the budget to improve the cleanliness and safety of underpasses in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Kroetsch said that in response to concerns about dead pigeons, bird poop and poor lighting under bridges, he consulted city staff, who then identified 14 bridge underpasses that could be cleaned more regularly.

He noted improvements that had been made under bridges, like the one near Hamilton GO Centre station on which netting to deter pigeons and brighter LED lights, make for a safer and more pleasant downtown.

The James Street South underpass has been improved by brighter LED lights and mesh to deter pigeons, Coun. Cameron Kroetsch (Ward 2) says. He successfully moved a motion on Friday to spend more on routine underpass maintenance in 2025. (Justin Chandler/CBC)

Coun. Tom Jackson (Ward 6) said although he wanted to reduce spending, he would "reluctantly" support Kroetsch's motion, adding he was "just shell shocked" to learn about the lack of maintenance.

Horwath also expressed frustration, saying from her perspective, the city should be able to manage regular cleaning without councillors having to weigh in.

The motion carried 13-3.

Out-of-order motions

On the advice of city clerk Matthew Trennum, meeting chair Coun. Maureen Wilson (Ward 1) ruled a few motions out of order on Friday, saying they did not directly impact the budget process and would need to be discussed in a different forum.

One such motion was Coun. John Paul Danko's (Ward 8) to "realign City funding" to organizations proven to be "good faith community partners." He said it was disappointing he didn't learn the motion was out of order sooner.

At multiple points throughout the day, councillors expressed frustration with the budget process, which is different this year because of the Ontario government's expansion of strong mayor powers.

Budget deliberations will continue at the Feb. 12 council meeting.