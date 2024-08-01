Hamilton's West Side Little League team begins regional play this weekend

Reuters

As Israeli and Palestinian judoists hit the tatami mats at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, the war raging in their homeland was at the front of their minds. But once defeated, they gave different messages that highlighted how personal it was for competitors, and how difficult it has been for the organisers to create an Olympic truce after 10 months of conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza. "I think here at the Olympics, we are here to make peace, but if you are making war in our country and want to make peace here, it's like you have two faces," Feras Badawi, one of eight Palestinian athletes at the Games, told reporters having just lost his first round match in the under 81 kg category against Tajik Somon Makhmadbekov.