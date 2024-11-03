Who is Hamish Badenoch? Banker, father and husband of Tory leader Kemi

Kemi Badenoch has vowed to renew the Conservative Party after winning a tense run-off against Robert Jenrick on Saturday.

The MP for North West Essex won with 53,806 votes to 41,000, arguing for a low-tax, free-market economy and pledging to “rewire, reboot and reprogramme” the British state.

At 44-years-old, she is one of the younger leaders for a political party and is the first Black leader of a Westminster party.

While the public has come to know Ms Badenoch, a figure who remains something of a mystery is the man who was among the first to congratulate her on Saturday.

Hamish Badenoch has largely stayed in the background as his wife has climbed to the top of the political ladder.

But now, with Ms Badenoch nearing the summit, the banker may also become a household name.

Here is what you need to know about Hamish Badenoch.

New Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch (PA Media)

Mr Badenoch has a banking background

For the past 14 years, Mr Badwnoch has worked at Deutsche Bank and is currently the global head of “future of work and real estate transformation” according to his LinkedIN.

He previously worked at Barclays and read history at Cambridge from 1998 to 2001.

His unusual surname dates back to a Scottish Gaelic heritage, although he was born in Wimbledon.

Hamish, too, has won elections for the Tories - albeit at a lower level

Mr Badenoch was a Conservative councillor from 2014 to 2018 at Merton Council.

He has been nowhere near the Commons, however, as he won only 132 votes when he stood for his party in the Northern Irish constituency of Foyle in 2015.

Hamish to the left of his wife - politically and literally (PA Wire)

He married Kemi in 2012 and they have three children

Mr Badenoch met Kemi Adegoke in 2009 at the Dulwich and West Norwood Conservative Club, writes the Mail, and gradually became an item as they worked together.

They married in 2012 and have two sons and a daughter, aged five to 12.

He has supported Kemi throughout her whole political career

While not a career politician himself, he has been there every step of the way for his wife - giving her a lift around south London in 2010 as she battled Dame Tessa Jowell for the Dulwich and West Norwood seat.

Sky reports that this gives him a similarity to Denis Thatcher, but unlike the Iron Lady’s other half, Mr Badenoch has a very low profile.

Lord Ashcroft commented: "Hamish and she are like a team. He put her career ahead of his own. If he said to her that he didn't think her being the leader would work for the family, she wouldn't do it."

Kemi Badenoch has been married to Hamish since 2012 (PA Wire)

Unlike his wife, he was pro Remain

Kemi Badenoch has campaigned on a pro Brexit message but her husband does not share this view and is considered by insiders to be a more centrist Tory.

Lord Ashcroft commented: "Anyone who claims she doesn't understand the One Nation wing of the party is reminded that she wakes up beside a Remainer every morning."