'Hammered' Elle King Draws Criticism for Profanity-Laden Performance at Dolly Parton Tribute Concert

The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, has apologized after a performance by American singer-songwriter Elle King on Friday, January 19, during which the artist proclaimed she was “f***ing hammered”.

Footage recorded by Hayley Edmonds shows King’s performance during a tribute show marking Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday.

King can be seen giving a somewhat confused rendition of Parton’s Marry Me, swearing repeatedly throughout.

At one point an audience member yells: “Just f***ing stop!”

The Grand Ole Opry, the venue hosting the event, has since issued an apology to one user on X, writing: “We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance.”

Elle King has not commented on the performance. Credit: Hayley Edmonds via Storyful