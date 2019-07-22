20 Funny Tweets That Prove Hammocks Are Overrated

Hammocks always seem like a fun idea in theory ... until you have to get out of one.

In honor of the very random holiday known as National Hammock Day, we’ve rounded up 20 hilarious (and also quite random) tweets about hammocks.

1. Get in hammock.

2. Relax.

3. Try and get out of hammock.

4. Panic.

5. Don't fight it and just accept that this is where you live now. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) July 4, 2016

Not one to brag but I'd win gold if falling out of a hammock without spilling your drink was an olympic sport — EnvyDaTropic™ (@envydatropic) September 19, 2014

In hell you can only have sex in a hammock — Mary Charlene (@IamEnidColeslaw) December 7, 2011

*lying in a hammock, not yet worried about my exit strategy* — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 4, 2015

when pigs do a comedy roast it’s called a hammock — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) October 26, 2014

I just got ten minutes of resistance training trying to get out of the hammock. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) July 10, 2017

#thatawkwardmoment when you fall asleep on the hammock and you get rope-marks all over you. — G (@GretaGirl22) June 24, 2011

comfort can come from many things, like right now all I need is to be wrapped in a hammock, rocked violently and spoken to in rapid Spanish — maura quint (@behindyourback) April 17, 2015

I had a falling out with a hammock — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 30, 2013

I fell through my hammock but I saved my smore pic.twitter.com/m6p18x8XBJ — space force syd (@bbysquids) April 27, 2019

What to do when bored in Utah? Push each other on the hammock until you almost flip over. Suprisingly fun. http://tweetphoto.com/7124759 — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) December 24, 2009

Should I buy a hammock for my stuffed animals or just face my actual problems — Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) February 28, 2019

I think the best part of being Spider-Man is that you could use your webs to make a hammock and take a nap. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) August 22, 2016

Why don't I have a hammock to read innnnnnn pic.twitter.com/EPpjkrP3HF — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) April 23, 2016

If you never want to hear from me again, put me in the middle of a hammock and walk away — kim monte 🏳️‍🌈 (@KimmyMonte) March 3, 2014

sometimes it is hard to feel like the company i work for isn't a parody of itself when you see a pool donut in the shape of a hamburger leaning against the office hammock — Scaachi (@Scaachi) May 20, 2019

There is not a graceful way one can get into a hammock. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 11, 2014

My favorite extreme sport is trying to get out of a hammock. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) April 24, 2016

the other day a raccoon strolled leisurely into our backyard in the middle of the day, jumped on our hammock, and then tried to steal one of @scottdeveau’s shoes.



feed the raccoons. they’re getting stronger. we won’t win. — Scaachi (@Scaachi) August 9, 2018

*commissions one of those giant lord of the rings spiders to build me a hammock* — JennyPentland (@JennyPentland) April 7, 2014

