New Hampshire AG joins civil antitrust lawsuit against Apple for its alleged monopolization of smartphone market

Cover Media

Blanket, 22, who is also known as Bigi, filed paperwork earlier this week, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The legal battle over Michael's estate has been going on nearly 15 years, since his death in 2009. It's believed Blanket is opposing the executors of Michael's estate, who want to sell a large portion of his catalogue of work. Blanket and his grandmother Katherine, 93, were both believed to be against a potential sale, but then Katherine appealed to the court...