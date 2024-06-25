New Hampshire files lawsuit against TikTok
Attorney General John Formella announced the lawsuit on Tuesday, saying it is the latest effort by state leaders to address the harms posed to children by "addictive" social media platforms.
"I spent my entire day inside a Starbucks applying for other jobs, went home, and got paid, but I never returned."
The husband of a bride who was killed on her wedding night in an alleged DUI crash was just awarded just over $1.3 million in a partial settlement.
(Bloomberg) -- US West Coast refiners are replacing their heavy Iraqi oil imports with cheaper crude from Canada as the newly expanded Trans Mountain pipeline reshuffles trade flows across the Pacific. Most Read from BloombergHow Long Can High Rates Last? Bond Markets Say Maybe ForeverJain Global Raises $5.3 Billion, Secures Cash From Abu DhabiBuzzFeed Struggles to Sell Owner of Hit YouTube Show ‘Hot Ones’Nvidia Sales Grow So Fast That Wall Street Can’t Keep UpTech Hits Stocks as Nvidia Extends
Though your pre-retirement income alone isn't enough to determine if you'll retire comfortably, it certainly plays a role. For example, if you're earning a middle-class salary, the amount you allocate...
Toyota is recalling about 145,000 vehicles due to an airbag problem, the automaker said last week. Here's which models are affected.
The chip maker looks to have been hit by fears over a potentially stretched valuation and news that CEO Jensen Huang has been selling stock through a trading plan.
Retirement should be a time of rest, relaxation, and enjoyment. It shouldn't be a time to worry about your finances. If you're looking for the former, proper and proactive retirement planning from a...
Hit with Chinese tariffs, Australia's wine industry struggled to offset the impact of falling exports despite scrambling to build new markets, source grapes from elsewhere and seek government help, industry executives said. Though the EU's winemakers are not part of the current spat, its pork and brandy sectors fear they could be hit with retaliatory measures from Beijing after the bloc imposed tariffs of up to 38% on Chinese-made electric vehicles. The first tariffs on wine were introduced in November 2020.
Surging demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips - used in data centres for artificial intelligence (AI) projects - is heating up the global semiconductor industry, but mainland China's supply chain is not ready to reap the benefits of this booming market segment, according to a Bank of America (BofA) analyst. "Memory chips are experiencing a significant impact from the rise of AI, with the main driver currently being the demand for HBM in data centres, but not yet from smartphones," Simon W
Those in the 10-year countdown to retirement reported a median savings of $47,950.
(Bloomberg) -- Ganfeng Lithium has filed an international arbitration case against Mexico after the Latin American nation canceled a potential mining project valued at more than $1 billion.Most Read from BloombergNvidia’s 13% Stock Rout Has Traders Scouring Charts for SupportBuzzFeed Struggles to Sell Owner of Hit YouTube Show ‘Hot Ones’Jain Global Raises $5.3 Billion, Secures Cash From Abu DhabiHow Long Can High Rates Last? Bond Markets Say Maybe ForeverWikileaks’ Julian Assange to Plead Guilty
A CDK Global system outage has affected nearly every aspect of the Mazda dealership in Seekonk, Massachusetts, where Ryan Callahan is general sales manager. He says it won’t be a simple fix.
One of the architects of the Post Office Horizon accounting system has admitted there were "discreet" bugs but it generally "worked well", dismissing suggestions he had knowledge of widespread flaws.
Justice Department prosecutors are recommending that Boeing face criminal charges, claiming it violated a settlement related to two fatal crashes, Reuters reported Sunday. The department faces a July 7 deadline to determine whether to charge the airline giant. The 2021 settlement agreement came after a pair of fatal crashes related to defects in the Boeing…
Pre-retirees often give plenty of thought to the age to start planning their retirement, whether this means claiming their Social Security benefits early at age 62 or working until they're 70 for...
CALGARY — The regulator responsible for overseeing Alberta's oil and gas sector has released a new report projecting the province's oilsands production will grow by more than 17 per cent by 2033.
PacifiCorp, a utility owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, agreed to a $150 million settlement with 378 plaintiffs arising from one of the 2020 wildfires that devastated parts of Oregon and northern California. The settlement announced on Monday resolves substantially all individual claims in northern California related to the Slater Fire, which burned approximately 157,000 acres (63,536 hectares) over two months and crossed into Oregon before being contained. PacifiCorp has paid more than $1 billion to settle more than 1,600 claims arising from the Labor Day weekend fires with individuals and businesses in Oregon and California.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court gave a boost on Monday to a challenge by 21 pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies led by AstraZeneca to a lawsuit accusing them of illegally helping to fund terrorism that killed or injured hundreds of American troops and civilians in Iraq. The justices threw out a lower court's ruling that revived a lawsuit brought by the military personnel and civilians who said they were harmed between 2005 and 2011 in the Iraq war. Hundreds of American service members and civilians, and their families, sued the defendant companies, part of five corporate families: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, GE Healthcare USA, Johnson & Johnson and F. Hoffmann-La Roche.
STORY: Boeing may yet face criminal charges. Reuters sources say prosecutors are recommending the move, after finding the plane maker violated a settlement related to two fatal crashes. Boeing had been shielded from criminal charges over the loss of two 737 MAX jets in 2018 and 2019. Under the terms of a deal agreed in 2021, the company avoided prosecution for conspiracy to commit fraud over design flaws with the planes. That was in return for overhauling its compliance procedures and submitting regular reports. It also agreed to pay $2.5 billion to settle an investigation into the crashes. However, the sources say prosecutors have now concluded that Boeing did not honor the terms of the deal. That follows the midair blowout on another MAX jet earlier this year, which revived concerns over the firm’s quality controls. There was no comment on the report from the Justice Department or Boeing, which has previously insisted it met all terms set by the 2021 deal. Appearing before Congress last week, Chief Executive Dave Calhoun insisted the firm was striving to address its problems: "Much has been said about Boeing's culture. We've heard those concerns loud and clear. Our culture is far from perfect, but we are taking action and we are making progress.”Now it’s not clear exactly what charges might be brought, with possible penalties including a big fine. It’s thought the company would be reluctant to negotiate a settlement if it meant pleading guilty, as that could see it hit with extra business restrictions. Relatives of victims in the two fatal crashes have long criticized Boeing’s exemption from prosecution. They protested inside and outside Congress during Calhoun’s appearance, demanding that the company face criminal charges.
Canada's government is investigating whether to impose a surtax on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles. A 30-day consultation on the issue will begin on July 2 to counter what Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday is a clear effort by Chinese companies to generate a global oversupply. Canada’s move comes weeks after both the United States and the European Commission announced plans to impose higher import tariffs on Chinese EVs this summer.