New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire that destroyed several vehicles in Kittery, Maine
New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire that destroyed several vehicles in Kittery, Maine
New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire that destroyed several vehicles in Kittery, Maine
“The perpetrator needs to be brought to justice.”
World-renowned primatologist and climate activist Jane Goodall says carbon pricing schemes like the one Canada has deployed aren't a silver bullet to solve the pressing threat of climate change.Speaking to CBC News during the Ottawa stop of her cross-country tour of Canada this week, Goodall said the jury's out on whether levying a consumer price on emissions will meaningfully improve the climate picture over the long term.Goodall, who just turned 90, said a carbon tax can seem punitive to consu
Cardboard glasses with black lenses were a hot commodity in the days leading up to Monday's solar eclipse. As April 8 drew near, the protective eyewear became hard to find. And some people even worried the ones they bought weren't legitimate.The eyewear allows people to look at the eclipse when the sun isn't totally covered. Staring at the exposed sun could otherwise cause eye damage. Moncton resident Diani Blanco said she was driving with her family to view the eclipse on Monday when they start
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky on Friday removed the Democratic governor from any role filling future U.S. Senate vacancies — a move supporters said was unrelated to recent scrutiny about the health of the state's senior senator, Republican leader Mitch McConnell. The GOP supermajority Legislature easily overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of the measure. The legislation calls for a special election to fill any Senate vacancy from the Bluegrass State. The special election w
I had to see these, so now you do, too!
After months of delay, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is poised to step formally into the perilous debate over Ukraine aid — an explosive topic that carries high stakes for both the future of Kyiv’s sovereignty and the fate of Johnson’s Speakership. Since taking the gavel in October, Johnson has vowed to move another round of…
Snow will touch almost every province in the country next week, as moisture and cold air moves in. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has details.
Newquay Zoo welcomes a Philippine spotted fawn, baby golden lion tamarins and a dusky padamelon.
Matt Kraycar, owner of the Bluffton-based K&K Wildlife Services, rescued the alligator Thursday morning.
A mass evacuation is underway in the Russian city of Orenburg, as severe flooding tears through parts of the country and northern Kazakhstan.
More help is pouring in to the remote Vancouver Island community of Zeballos as rescue plans for a young killer whale fall into place. Marine mammal experts from the Vancouver Aquarium, logistics people and others are at the lagoon where the calf has been stranded for more than two weeks. (April 11, 2024)
Winter weather is not done with the Prairies, yet, despite parts of the region enjoying 20-degree temperatures this weekend. A potent snowstorm is in the works for parts of the region next week
The battle between the Ford and Trudeau governments continues over housing. The federal government has promised to divide $5 billion between the country's provinces and territories but only if they meet certain conditions. Global News' Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello has the latest.
OTTAWA — An Alberta First Nation ended up with less land than it should have received under a treaty made with the Crown well over a century ago, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled. In a 7-0 decision Friday, the top court declared that the Blood Tribe was entitled to more than 420 square kilometres of additional territory, saying the Crown "dishonourably breached" the treaty provisions. Members of the Blood Tribe near Lethbridge, Alta., had long argued that Canada did not fulfil a promise mad
FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Congress on Thursday about potential attacks on U.S. soil due to events overseas.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted Friday to reauthorize and reform a key U.S. government surveillance tool following a dramatic showdown on the floor over whether the FBI should be restricted from using the program to search for Americans’ data. The bill was approved on a bipartisan basis, 273-147, though it will still have to clear the Senate to become law. The surveillance program is set to expire on April 19 unless Congress acts. Passage of the bill represented a much-needed victory for Speak
A ban on nearly all abortions in Arizona doesn’t sit well with the Republican former governor whose expansion of the state Supreme Court allowed him to appoint the four conservative justices whose ruling cleared the way for it. Doug Ducey is among Republicans in several states who are wrestling with the consequences of their opposition to abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. After the Arizona court ruled 4-2 on Monday to revive an 1864 law that criminalizes abortion throughout pregnancy unless a woman’s life is at risk, Ducey posted on the platform X that it was “not the outcome I would have preferred."
House Speaker Mike Johnson is negotiating with the White House as he prepares for the treacherous task of advancing wartime funding for Ukraine and Israel through the House, a top House Republican said Thursday. House Republican Leader Steve Scalise told reporters that Johnson had been talking with White House officials about a package that would deviate from the Senate's $95 billion foreign security package and include several Republican demands. “Obviously there would have to an agreement reached not just with the White House, but with our own members.”
Strong winds will drop temperatures and transition heavy rain to snow as it departs for the weekend
MONTREAL — French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal used his visit to Quebec this week to express strong support for the province's model of state secularism even as he claimed to abstain from weighing in on debates over the controversial policy. And despite his vocal backing of Quebec's secular values, Attal said he did not discuss the matter in meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa this week, insisting his endorsement did not constitute meddling in Canadian politics. "I believe that