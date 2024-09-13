New Hampshire Governor Signs Bill Tightening Voter ID Rules

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) signed a new bill into law that will require unregistered voters to provide documentation, without exception, to prove their identity and citizenship before voting on Election Day.

The new law will go into effect on Nov. 11, which means it won’t impact the 2024 election on Nov. 5.

Under current law, New Hampshire voters can cast their ballots if they don’t show proper identification so long as they sign an affidavit requiring them to provide the documentation within seven days.

However, House Bill 1569, which was sponsored by state Rep. Robert Lynn (R), would eliminate the affidavit exception and require voters to use a photo ID to vote. New voters would also be required to show proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport.

“We have a proud tradition and proven track record of conducting elections that are trusted and true. Looking forward to the next decade or two, this legislation will instill even more integrity and trust in the voting process,” Sununu, who chose not to seek reelection, said in a statement to multiple outlets.

The onetime Trump critic initially seemed poised not to sign the bill, claiming as recently as March that the current “process seems to be working pretty darn well.”

Voter identification laws are often critiqued for trying to solve a near-non-existent problem, voter fraud, as some political leaders, including former President Donald Trump, baselessly claim it has swung past elections.

“This extreme legislation signed by the Governor will roll back voting access for all eligible Granite Staters,” said McKenzie St. Germain, campaign director for the New Hampshire Campaign for Voting Rights, according to The New Hampshire Bulletin.

“Once this law goes into effect later this year, any voter may be turned away from the polls if they did not have the correct documents, creating massive new changes to New Hampshire’s registration system, burdening our election officials and disenfranchising eligible voters,” St. Germain added.

