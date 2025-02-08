New Hampshire hourly weather: See timeline for snow Saturday night into Sunday morning

CBC

With the push on to build more housing in Canada, new research is warning that tens of thousands of those homes could be built in flood- and fire-prone areas if governments don't step in.The report from the Canadian Climate Institute uses data and modelling that some governments and insurance companies have access to — but the average homebuyer does not — to see where new homes are likely to face dangers made worse by climate change. The report's author says governments need to act on the data —