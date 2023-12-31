Hampshire and Isle of Wight weekly round-up: 25 December - 30 December 2023

Frank Proctor, 101, was carried down the stairs in his wheelchair on Boxing Day so that he could join family and friends

A story about a broken lift that left pensioners stuck over Christmas is among our most read this week in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Solent and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

Formula 1 legend's daughter opens up about homelessness

The daughter of a Formula 1 legend has described how she went from jet setting to homelessness before turning her life around.

Christianne Ireland grew up following her father Innes Ireland around race tracks, spending her days with champions like Stirling Moss and Graham Hill.

In 2016 she found herself homeless and addicted to alcohol - but said volunteering at a small allotment saved her life.

Police dog saves man's life in New Forest

A police dog has been praised for saving a man's life during her first month on duty.

German shepherd Moxie joined Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary as a general purpose dog in October.

Within weeks on the job she tracked down a man who had left his home with the intention of ending his own life in the New Forest, the force said.

Broken lift leaves residents stuck over Christmas

Janet Horton, 91, has struggled to get down the stairs while the lift is out of action

Residents in a retirement block were stuck inside over Christmas after the only lift in their building broke down.

It meant many of those with mobility problems at Linden Court on Wessex Road, Southampton, had to change their festive plans.

Housing association Saxon Weald Homes wrote to residents to say the lift would be prioritised in January.

Cruise ship sinking 'clear as day' 60 years on

A former Royal Marine musician involved in the rescue effort of one of the worst UK cruise ship disasters has said it is "still as clear as day" 60 years on.

The TSMS Lakonia caught fire on its way from Southampton to Madeira on 22 December 1963, claiming the lives of 128 people.

John Ware, then aged 19, was on board aircraft carrier HMS Centaur as it steamed towards the stricken vessel.

Story continues

BBC presenter takes part in panto

Pantomimes with big names, splashy costumes, and a welcome dose of family fun have been packing the stalls over Christmas.

And audiences have been flocking to Southampton's Mayflower Theatre for this year's festive offering - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, starring Christopher Biggins and Diversity.

BBC South Today presenter David Allard went along along to immerse himself in the world of panto for the day.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.