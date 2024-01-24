New Hampshire primary results: Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley; Joe Biden wins on Democratic side

ABC News

The full D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday it will not take up an appeal from former President Donald Trump of the limited gag order placed on him in his federal election interference case, according to a new court filing. The ruling, which did not include any accompanying opinion, means Trump could now seek to appeal the issue to the Supreme Court. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in October granted part of the government's request for a narrowly tailored gag order against Trump, prohibiting him from making or "reposting" statements "publicly targeting" the special counsel and his staff, as well as Chutkan's staff and the staff of other D.C. district court personnel.