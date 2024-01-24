New Hampshire primary results: Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley; Joe Biden wins on Democratic side
Get the latest results from the New Hampshire primary.
UPDATE: Donald Trump mocked Nikki Haley’s remarks to supporters after she lost the New Hampshire primary, telling supporters that “she was doing a speech like she won.” “She didn’t win, she lost,” Trump said. “Who the hell was the imposter that went up on the stage before and claimed victory. She did very poorly. She …
The MSNBC anchor tried to return to the former president’s comments following his New Hampshire primary win but had to cut away again.
“I’ve never forgotten that moment," said Olivia Troye.
The 17-year-old appears to tower over his family at his maternal grandmother's funeral.
Andrew Weissmann said, “Nothing has broken through” so far but suggested this moment could be the one to change it.
The Democratic president's supporters mounted a write-in campaign as a show of strength.
Nevertheless, the GOP's presidential nominee won't officially be crowned until July at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
The former president’s niece called Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) an “immature twit” for her “humiliating blunder” to “kiss Donald’s ring.”
CNN and MSNBC cut away from former President Trump’s speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday night after he won the state’s primary, solidifying his front-runner status in the 2024 GOP nomination. Noting that former GOP primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy served as “somewhat of a hype man” for Trump during his speech, CNN anchor Jake Tapper…
New Hampshire’s Republican governor amped up his criticism of Trump ahead of his state’s primaries.
The “Morning Joe” host likened the strategy to “tight man-to-man defense.”
The former president’s own words just came back to haunt him.
Voters shouldn’t forget that Miami Senator Ileana Garcia and CFO Jimmy Patronis tried to hand over $5 million in taxpayer funds to billionaire ex-president Donald Trump, says columnist Fabiola Santiago | Opinion
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips (Minn.) backtracked from his original plan of suspending his campaign by March 5 if he didn’t gain traction, saying Tuesday he will stay in the race “as long as it takes” to have a match-up with former President Trump. “I’m recognizing that there is an immense need to keep…
"Well, the Russian pacific fleet didn’t get the invite to Ukraine and they’re getting pretty bored," one Reddit user commented.
Like Biden, Obama and Reagan had rough reelection polls. Too many journalists treat polls as predictive, but political professionals use them to inform campaigns.
(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is poised to prepare his lawmakers to ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO after Turkey’s parliamentary approval effectively left Budapest as the lone holdout to the alliance’s enlargement.Most Read from BloombergApple Dials Back Car’s Self-Driving Features and Delays Launch to 2028China Weighs Stock Market Rescue Package Backed by $278 BillionRussia Says Plane Carrying 65 Ukrainian Prisoners CrashedAckman Ramps Up Israel Support With 5% Stake in
Pro-Kremlin voices on social media have expressed strange optimism that Russia might somehow challenge U.S. sovereignty over Alaska.
(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders are ready to play hardball with Hungary if Prime Minister Viktor Orban should continue to block a €50 billion ($54.5 billion) support package for Ukraine at an extraordinary summit next week, people familiar with the preparations said.Most Read from BloombergChina Weighs Stock Market Rescue Package Backed by $278 BillionIndia Tops Hong Kong as World’s Fourth-Largest Stock MarketAn Isolated Israel Doubles Down on War in Gaza — At All CostsNetflix Pays $5 Bill
The full D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday it will not take up an appeal from former President Donald Trump of the limited gag order placed on him in his federal election interference case, according to a new court filing. The ruling, which did not include any accompanying opinion, means Trump could now seek to appeal the issue to the Supreme Court. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in October granted part of the government's request for a narrowly tailored gag order against Trump, prohibiting him from making or "reposting" statements "publicly targeting" the special counsel and his staff, as well as Chutkan's staff and the staff of other D.C. district court personnel.