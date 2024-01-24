New Hampshire primary results: Trump's win as it happened

Donald Trump cemented his status as the frontrunner in the Republican presidential race as he comfortably won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

The former president won 54 per cent of the vote in the state, with his only remaining rival Nikki Haley coming second with 43 per cent.

Having finished third in Iowa and second in New Hampshire, Ms Haley’s position is precarious. But she told supporters she is still in the fight – at least until South Carolina.

“This race is far from over,” she insisted. “South Carolina voters don’t want a coronation, they want an election. And we’re going to give them one.”

Mr Trump hit back at his one remaining serious rival, saying in his victory speech that she was an “impostor” who lost “very poorly”.

No Republican who won both Iowa and New Hampshire has ever lost the nomination battle. That historical data point is gold for Trump, now widely seen as the party’s presumptive flag-bearer heading into November.

Mr Trump’s former chief of staff said he had pulled off a remarkable comeback by winning both the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.

“If you asked me a year ago, I thought there was no chance he could win,” Mick Mulvaney told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme.

“January 6 was looming very large at the time. I thought his ceiling in the Republican party was 35 per cent and clearly its closer to something between 50 and 60.”

Mr Trump has a clear lead in the national polls. He has already seen off Ron DeSantis, who in January last year was polling less than 10 points behind him but pulled out of the race on Sunday after his campaign flatlined.

Mr Mulvaney added: “He managed to take this barrage of criminal investigations and turn them masterfully to his advantage, to make it look like the Biden administration was out to get their political opponents, and he has had a message which is very compelling.”

The race now turns to Nevada, where Trump is already claiming an all-but-certain victory, and next month to Haley’s home state of South Carolina, where he leads the former governor by some 30 percentage points.

10:06 AM GMT

09:55 AM GMT

09:03 AM GMT

08:31 AM GMT

Trump ‘cannot win round voters who rejected him in 2020’

Donald Trump will be unable to win over the voters who rejected him in 2020 in November’s presidential election, his former chief of staff has said.

Mick Mulvaney told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme that Mr Trump would likely win over the parts of the Republican party who are hostile or indifferent towards him.

“The question is can he get any of the people that didn’t vote for him in 2020 to come back and vote for him,” he said.

“I think the answer there is no. That doesn’t end the analysis, however, because I think Joe Biden is going to have a great deal of difficulty getting people to vote for him again because of his age and apparent infirmity.”

08:15 AM GMT

In full: Democrat primary results

Joe Biden was the clear winner in the Democratic party’s primary in New Hampshire.

The president won 67 per cent of the vote, far ahead of Dean Phillips in second on 19.9 per cent and Marianne Williamson on four per cent.

08:11 AM GMT

Trump has made a remarkable comeback, says former chief of staff

Donald Trump’s former White House budget director and chief of staff has said the former president has pulled off a remarkable comeback in becoming the clear frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

Mick Mulvaney told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “If you asked me a year ago, I thought there was no chance he could win.”

“January 6 was looming very large at the time. I thought his ceiling in the Republican party was 35 per cent and clearly its closer to something between 50 and 60.”

He added: “He managed to take this barrage of criminal investigations and turn them masterfully to his advantage, to make it look like the Biden administration was out to get their political opponents, and he has had a message which is very compelling.

“The message is this: ‘Look at what they are doing to me. Imagine if they can do this to me, just think about what they can do to you. Vote for me and I’ll make sure that doesn’t happen.’”

07:56 AM GMT

History is on Trump's side

Every Republican in history who has won both the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary has gone on to be the party’s presidential candidate.

Donald Trump’s chances of challenging Joe Biden for re-election in November look almost certain after his victories in those two states.

The next two to vote are Nevada and South Carolina.

In the former, the former president is already claiming victory and in the latter, Nikki Haley’s home state, he is ahead in the polls by 30 points.

07:41 AM GMT

Watch: Nikki Haley vows to fight on

07:37 AM GMT

Republican voters expect Trump to be GOP nominee

The vast majority of Republican voters in New Hampshire, about eight in 10, believe Donald Trump will win the nomination, a finding that came after his dominant showing in Iowa.

Only about two in 10 say Nikki Haley will be the nominee. In a blow to the candidate, who has pitched herself as a Trump alternative, more than half of Ms Haley’s own supporters think Mr Trump will represent the party on the November ballot.

About eight in 10 say they decided before Iowa which candidate they would support. After the caucuses, three contenders ended their campaigns: biotech investor Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

About six in 10 GOP voters say they had their minds made up more than a month ago, including about four in 10 saying they have known all along.

07:17 AM GMT

Why Haley fell short

Nikki Haley drew her support from groups that could be crucial in November. But those groups were minorities in the GOP electorate.

She beat Donald Trump among primary participants who were not formally affiliated with any party. About half of Ms Haley’s supporters graduated from college, just as about half of them identify as moderates.

In many cases, her backers were simply uncomfortable with Trump.

Ms Haley performed well among those who said Mr Trump did something illegal in at least one of the criminal cases against him. And in the 2020 presidential election, about half of Haley’s supporters voted for Biden, a Democrat.

Iowa exposed suburban voters as a potential weakness for Mr Trump. While Ms Haley did her best in New Hampshire’s suburban communities, she only managed to pull even with Mr Trump in those areas.

07:01 AM GMT

Nomination of Trump could impact House and Senate races

Fears are rising on Capitol Hill over Donald Trump’s primary win and its potential impact, according to insiders.

Despite some Republicans moving to back Donald Trump, there are worries within the GOP about Mr Trump’s impact down-ticket.

The insider, a member of the House in a swing state, told CNN that nominating Mr Trump could cost the GOP control of the chamber.

“Twenty per cent of GOP voters will not vote for him,” the Republican member told CNN.

“Independent voters think Biden is weak, but they hate Trump. And Dems — he motivates them to vote.”

06:38 AM GMT

06:18 AM GMT

Latest poll update

Another polling update – a total of 75 per cent of the votes are now in, according to Edison.

Donald Trump has 54.2 per cent, while Nikki Haley has 43.7 per cent.

05:51 AM GMT

Super Tuesday 2024 explained

Super Tuesday can make or break a presidential candidate’s bid to win their party’s nomination – and Donald Trump hopes next year’s will mark the start of his White House comeback.

With more than a dozen states voting on Super Tuesday, it is the most consequential date in the campaign calendar apart from election day itself.

In 2024, Super Tuesday falls on March 5, just a day after Mr Trump’s first federal criminal trial is expected to begin.

Read the full explainer from Rozina Sabur, our deputy US editor, here

05:39 AM GMT

Phillips urged to suspend campaign against Biden

Ray Buckley, the New Hampshire Democratic party chair, has urged Dean Phillips to chalk up his fight in the state as a “win” but suspend his campaign.

He told NBC: “I think he was certainly given a level playing field here, ample opportunity to get his message across. I don’t see the path where other states are as welcoming.

“I think he should take this as a win, as an accomplishment for getting nearly 20 per cent. And I think that let’s look forward to seeing how do we have a successful November.”

05:14 AM GMT

Haley needs 'less than 10pc gap' from Trump to stay in race

Nikki Haley needs to close the distance on Donald Trump’s lead in New Hampshire to stay in the Republican race, a veteran pollster has said.

Frank Luntz told Bloomberg: “The question is, is the gap 10 per cent or more... if it’s less than 10 per cent she can make the case that she should stay in.

“If it’s more than 10 per cent when she put a lot of time into here, she put a lot of effort, a lot of money into it... I don’t know how you continue a campaign when the next state is South Carolina – her state and she’s losing it by big numbers.”

Ms Haley is a former governor of South Carolina but is trailing Mr Trump in the state by around 40 points. Both of its senators have endorsed the former president.

04:52 AM GMT

Phillips 'will not quit' Democratic primaries

Dean Phillips has vowed to stay put in the Democratic primaries until polling shows whether he could successfully take on Donald Trump.

“I will not quit until I see those numbers at a time where people know my name,” the Minnesota congressman said, according to CNN.

Mr Phillips added that if Joe Biden “miraculously improves” and is poised to beat Mr Trump, he would “of course” get behind him.

Dean Phillip speaks during a primary election night event in Manchester, New Hampshire - Mel Musto/Bloomberg

04:37 AM GMT

Trump will 'clearly' be Republican candidate, says Biden

Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, abortion rights and the economy, Joe Biden has claimed, in a pre-election swipe at his presumed rival.

Both men won their respective primaries in New Hampshire by a large margin on Tuesday, setting the stage for a repeat of their 2020 election battle in November.

Mr Biden said in a statement: “It is now clear that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee. And my message to the country is the stakes could not be higher.

“Our democracy. Our personal freedoms – from the right to choose to the right to vote. Our economy – which has seen the strongest recovery in the world since Covid. All are at stake.”

04:07 AM GMT

Haley: 'Donald Trump's only strategy is to lie'

Donald Trump’s only strategy is to lie about me and my record. That’s not going to work in South Carolina.



The people of South Carolina know that I cut their taxes, passed one of the toughest immigration bills in the country, and moved thousands from welfare to work. #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/OqhguleBd0 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 24, 2024

03:57 AM GMT

Biden campaign starts selling anti-Trump merchandise

Joe Biden’s campaign has started selling its first merchandise for the 2024 election, according to reports, following Donald Trump’s victory in New Hampshire.

In the hours after the contest was called for Mr Trump, the Biden-Harris website listed a T-shirt that reads: “Together, we will defeat Trump. Again”.

A statement previously put out by the campaign claimed the former president has now “all but locked up the GOP nomination”.

03:39 AM GMT

Pictures: Trump celebrates win in New Hampshire

Donald Trump during a New Hampshire primary election night watch party in Nashua, New Hampshire - Al Drago/Bloomberg

Donald Trump speaks during his New Hampshire presidential primary election night watch party, in Nashua, New Hampshire - REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks after winning the New Hampshire primary - MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

03:26 AM GMT

Trump attacks 'delusional' Haley

Donald Trump has also attacked Nikki Haley on his Truth Social platform, writing: “Haley said she had to win in New Hampshire. She didn’t!!!”

He followed this up with two messages which read “delusional!!!” and “she came in third last week!”, referencing her result in the Iowa caucuses.

03:13 AM GMT

Trump has 11-point lead with half of vote in

Donald Trump leads Nikki Haley by 54.6 per cent to 43.5 per cent with half of the New Hampshire vote counted, according to Edison Research.

03:04 AM GMT

South Carolina senators tell Haley to bow out

Senior Republicans are continuing to call for Nikki Haley to drop out of the Republican race after coming second in the New Hampshire primary.

Tim Scott, a South Carolina senator, told a rally of Trump supporters that it was “time for the Republican party to coalesce around our nominee”.

Senator Lindsey Graham, from the same state, claimed “this race is over” and added: “It is my hope that we can now all rally around President Trump as the Republican nominee in 2024, putting all our resources and energy into bringing the Biden Administration to an end.”

It is my hope that we can now all rally around President Trump as the Republican nominee in 2024, putting all our resources and energy into bringing the Biden Administration to an end, because it has been a disaster on all levels for the American people. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 24, 2024

Ms Haley said this evening that she intended to fight on to her “sweet state” of South Carolina. The latest polls put her around 40 points behind Mr Trump in the state she used to govern.

02:44 AM GMT

Donald Trump wins New Hampshire primary in huge setback for Nikki Haley

Donald Trump won the Republican primary in New Hampshire, his second victory in a row, as his remaining rival Nikki Haley pledged to fight on to South Carolina next month.

The former president saw off Ms Haley’s challenge on Tuesday and became the first Republican to win both Iowa and New Hampshire in an open campaign in almost 50 years. His path to the Republican nomination for November’s campaign is now all but certain.

Speaking to supporters in Concord after polls closed, Ms Haley vowed to continue her campaign, against the odds, and face Mr Trump again in South Carolina on February 24.

Read the full article from Tony Diver, our US Editor, here

02:29 AM GMT

Haley 'failed badly' in New Hampshire, says Trump

Donald Trump said Nikki Haley had a “very bad night” in the New Hampshire primary as he accused his rival of falsely attempting to claim victory.

He told supporters: “This is not your typical victory speech. But let’s not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night. She had a very bad night.”

Donald Trump arrives to speak at a primary election night party in Nashua, New Hampshire - AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The former president added: “Who the hell was the impostor that went up on the stage before and, like, claimed the victory? She did very poorly, actually... she failed badly.

Mr Trump also hit out at Chris Sununu, the New Hampshire governor who endorsed Ms Haley, claiming he is “the now very unpopular governor of this state”.

02:23 AM GMT

Trump is first Republican to win Iowa and New Hampshire since 1976

Donald Trump has become the first Republican to win both Iowa and New Hampshire in a competitive primary in almost 50 years, since Gerald Ford faced Ronald Reagan in 1976.

Ms Haley’s campaign may find heart in the fact that Mr Reagan fought to the very end of the campaign, despite taking heavy losses in the early states, and both reached the Republican National Convention without a majority of delegates. The convention ultimately chose Mr Ford and Mr Reagan was forced to wait four years for another attempt.

02:22 AM GMT

Trump on 55% as votes are counted

Donald Trump has widened his lead over Nikki Haley with roughly a third of the results calculated.

The former president has 55.6 per cent of the vote to Ms Haley’s 42.8 per cent, according to Edison Research.

02:05 AM GMT

'The Democratic Party is not on the up'

Some of the crowd here at Dean Phillips’ watch party are political tourists.

I’ve spoken to a few Trump supporters who are just here for the spectacle. One said he was here because Donald Trump’s watch party in Nashua was too far away.

Dean Phillips speaks during a primary election night event in Manchester, New Hampshire - Mel Musto/Bloomberg

Another, Michael Nichols, 52, said he will be voting for Mr Trump in November if he is the Republican nominee but believes Mr Philllips deserves to be the Democratic nominee and wanted to show his support for the congressman.

“The Democratic Party is not on the up and up,” he said. “The president should have been here and debating Dean.”

“I’d like to see Phillips go against Trump,” he added, “I think it’d be entertaining”.

02:04 AM GMT

Trump will ban abortion and undermine democracy, claims Biden

The Biden campaign says Donald Trump’s victory tonight shows the Republican party has been taken over by “the election denying, anti-freedom Maga movement”.

A statement, which has just been put out, continues: “Trump is offering Americans the same extreme agenda that has cost Republicans election after election: promising to undermine American democracy, reward the wealthy on the backs of the middle class, and ban abortion nationwide.

“Joe Biden sees things differently. He’s fighting to grow our economy for the middle class, strengthen our democracy, and protect the rights of every single American.

“While we work toward November 2024, one thing is increasingly clear today: Donald Trump is headed straight into a general election matchup where he’ll face the only person to have ever beaten him at the ballot box: Joe Biden.”

01:49 AM GMT

Phillips: Biden did not perform like 'a strong incumbent'

Dean Phillips is high- fiving his supporters as he strolls onto stage here in Manchester. “I love you all,” he says.

Mr Phillips congratulated Joe Biden for winning but said the result is “by no means in a way that a strong incumbent president should, but I respect him, he won.”

01:45 AM GMT

'Haley can drop out or help the Democrats'

Prominent Republicans are already piling pressure on Nikki Haley to drop out and give Donald Trump a clear shot at the presidency.

Texas senator John Cornyn said: “I have seen enough. To beat Biden, Republicans need to unite around a single candidate and it’s clear that President Trump is Republican voters’ choice.”

J. D. Vance, the senator for Ohio, said: “At this point Haley can either drop out or help the Democrats.”

I have seen enough. To beat Biden, Republicans need to unite around a single candidate, and it’s clear that President Trump is Republican voters’ choice. Four more years of failed domestic policies like the Biden Border Crisis and record-high inflation, and failed foreign… — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 24, 2024

Congrats to Donald Trump and the entire team on a decisive victory in New Hampshire!



At this point Haley can either drop out or help the Democrats. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) January 24, 2024

01:33 AM GMT

Haley: Trump can’t lie about me in my home state

“Our fight is not over, because we have a country to save,” Ms Haley has said.

“In the next two months, millions of voters in more than 20 states will have their say, and we should honour them by allowing them to vote.

Nikki Haley poses for selfies at her primary night rally on January 23, 2024 in Concord, New Hampshire - Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“We will have all the time we need to defeat Joe Biden. When we get to South Carolina, Trump is going to have a harder time falsely attacking me.”

She goes on to list her accomplishments as South Carolina governor.

01:32 AM GMT

Haley: If Trump is 'mentally competent' he should debate with me

Nikki Haley is challenging Donald Trump to a debate after pledging to continue in the Republican primary race.

“I’ve long called for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75,” she says.

“Trump claims he do better than me in one of those tests. Maybe he would. Maybe he wouldn’t. But if he thinks that then he should have no problem standing on a debate stage.”

The swipe draws a long round of cheering and applause from the crowd of supporters. Mr Trump has avoided all five of the Republican debates so far.

01:29 AM GMT

'A Trump nomination is a Biden win'

In her speech, Haley is now moving onto her well-established campaign lines, pointing out that the Republican Party has a poor history of election results under Mr Trump.

“A Trump nomination is a Biden win and a Kamala Harris presidency,” she says. The crowd boos.

“You can’t fix Joe Biden’s chaos with Republican chaos.”

She calls for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75, a threshold that would include both Mr Trump and Mr Biden.

01:29 AM GMT

'We keep moving up,' says Haley

At her results party in Concord, Haley continued: “We still have a way to go, but we keep moving up,” pointing out that she went from two per cent in the polls to the last one standing against Donald Trump.

“It’s time to put the negativity and chaos behind us,” she said. “We have an economy that is crushing middle class Americans.

Nikki Haley speaks during her New Hampshire presidential primary election night rally in Concord, New Hampshire, U.S., January 23, 2024 - REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

“We have a Congress that fights about everything and accomplishes nothing. And we have Joe Biden in the White House making one bad decision after another, when he is making any decisions at all.”

The crowd interrupts her speech to start a chant of “Nikki! Nikki! Nikki!”

01:28 AM GMT

Haley concedes defeat at results party

Nikki Haley is speaking now at her results party in Concord. She is introduced as “the next president of the United States” and entered the stage to Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger”.

“I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory tonight. He earned it, and I want to acknowledge that.,” she said.

“New Hampshire is first in the nation, it is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over and there are dozens of states left to go.

“And the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina.“

01:27 AM GMT

Scale of Biden victory still not known

Joe Biden has won the New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to the Associated Press, despite not having appeared on the ballot.

The president faced the prospect of an embarrassing, though entirely symbolic, defeat in the state amid a dispute over the party’s primary calendar.

Mr Biden’s supporters held a write-in campaign to head off the efforts by his main challenger, Dean Phillips, a Minnesota congressman.

However, the full margin of victory is not yet known, and could still leave the president red faced.

01:25 AM GMT

Haley vows to continue race after Trump wins New Hampshire

Nikki Haley has said she will keep fighting after losing the New Hampshire primary, saying the state is “not the last in the nation”.

She told a crowd of supporters: “I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory tonight. He earned it. And I want to acknowledge that.

“Now you’ve all heard the chatter among the political class, they’re falling all over themselves saying this race is over.

Nikki Haley delivers remarks at her primary-night rally on January 23, 2024 in Concord, New Hampshire - Brandon Bell/Getty Images

“Well I have news for all of them. New Hampshire is first in the nation, it is not the last in the nation.

“This race is far from over, there are dozens of states left to go. And the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina.”

01:18 AM GMT

Is there any point in Nikki Haley campaigning now?

Donald Trump’s victory in this primary calls into question the viability of Nikki Haley’s campaign.

Ms Haley had a good shot at winning here and polled neck-and-neck with Mr Trump in some recent surveys, as her campaign was buoyed by enthusiastic independent voters and “Never Trumpers”.

Nonetheless, it seems Mr Trump has won his second primary in a row. No Republican in American history has ever won both Iowa and New Hampshire, and then lost the nomination.

Ms Haley has vowed to continue her campaign into South Carolina next month, then Super Tuesday on March 5. The margin between her and Mr Trump tonight will tell us how realistic that promise really is.

01:05 AM GMT

Santos spotted at Trump results party

George Santos, the disgraced Republican congressman, has turned up at Donald Trump’s results party.

Mr Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives last month after being accused of financial misconduct.

Former Representative George Santos at Donald Trump's results party in New Hampshire - Al Drago/Bloomberg

01:04 AM GMT

Will Donald Trump claim fraud?

The former president has laid groundwork to claim foul play in recent days, claiming Democrats could vote in the Republican primary race.

In fact, it’s only independent voters and registered Republicans who can cast a ballot.

Democrats could change their affiliation but the deadline for this was in October, as some voters only discovered when they went to the ballot box today.

I asked Mr Trump’s national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, about his fraud claims at an event in Manchester over the weekend.

She didn’t want to get drawn on hypotheticals. “We will win,” she insisted.

01:02 AM GMT

Networks call Democratic primary for Biden

CNN and NBC have called the New Hampshire Democratic primary for Joe Biden.

01:00 AM GMT

The polls have closed

The final New Hampshire polls have just closed. Both Nikki Haley and Donald Trump now face a nail-biting wait as the votes are counted and verified.

12:59 AM GMT

Analysts are already calling this race for Donald Trump

We don’t have any mainstream network calls for either candidate yet but analysts have begun to predict that Donald Trump has beaten Nikki Haley in this contest.

Frank Luntz, a veteran US pollster, has tweeted: “Trump will win tonight’s #NewHampshirePrimary… But not by the margins he is expecting.” He puts the Trump lead at between four and eight points.

Dave Wasserman, an elections analyst at Cook Political Report, said: “I’ve seen enough: Donald Trump wins the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary, defeating Nikki Haley.”

We won’t have long to wait until the official results.

12:58 AM GMT

Haley 'will need large margins in properous towns' to win

Haley’s path to victory in New Hampshire, if it still exists, will come via towns like Peterborough, a wealthy former mill town in southern New Hampshire.

Prosperous towns like Peterborough, with their high proportions of educated voters, will need to deliver a large margin for Ms Haley.

Peterborough, and 13 other towns like it, voted for John Kasich, a moderate former Ohio governor, over Donald Trump during the last competitive Republican primary in 2016.

Ms Haley stopped here over the weekend and stressed to Peterborough’s residents the binary choice they face in an effort to energise its voters.

Mr Trump, meanwhile, is hoping for a strong showing in working-class communities. One town to watch is Derry - not to be confused with nearby, wealthier Londonderry.

Mr Trump won Derry by a large margin in the 2016 primary, as well as the general election that year and in 2020.

When I visited the town in October for a Trump rally, there were so many people who had come out to see him that the queue filled the entire car park of the sports hall hosting him.

It will be interesting to see if that enthusiasm still remains. Mr Trump’s margin of victory here will give us a good indication.

12:54 AM GMT

Luntz: Trump will win but contest will be close

Donald Trump will beat Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary but “not by the margins he is expecting”, a veteran pollster has said.

Frank Luntz wrote on social media that the former president could win by as little as four points. Those who predicted a double-digit lead over Ms Haley “will look foolish”, he added.

Trump will win tonight’s #NewHampshirePrimary… But not by the margins he is expecting.



Pollsters who had him winning by 20+ points will look foolish at the end of tonight.



My numbers have him beating Nikki Haley by about 4-8 points. https://t.co/ph00vKNxXr — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 24, 2024

12:47 AM GMT

'New Hampshire isn't Trump country'

What does it take to win New Hampshire? Jim Merrill, a veteran Republican strategist is a man who knows.

He’s worked on numerous presidential campaigns, including that of Mitt Romney, a former Massachusetts governor and now a US senator.

Winning New Hampshire was a critical staging post for Mr Romney along the way to becoming the GOP presidential nominee in 2012.

Mr Merrill doesn’t believe the Granite State “is Trump country”.

Mr Trump did win here in 2016 but with just 35 per cent of the vote, amid a crowded field of prominent candidates.

Have the 65 per cent of primary voters who didn’t want him last time changed their mind?

Mr Merrill points out that Mr Trump lost New Hampshire in the 2020 general election by more than seven points.

”New Hampshire has been good to him. But it’s not Trump country like other states,” he said.

12:39 AM GMT

'Trump is going to win,' says Haley staffer

Over in Concord, New Hampshire, Nikki Haley’s catering department has also been working overtime for her results party and attendees have been treated to arancini and nachos. A fully-stocked bar is in operation, although the 150 or so reporters have largely been sticking to complimentary sparkling water and Oreos.

The mood among guests is jovial but there is less confidence from campaign staff.

One staffer told me: “Personally, I think Trump is going to win.”

“There was a poll that came out a couple of days ago that showed him with an 18 per cent lead, which obviously doesn’t go too well for her. I hope she can shrink that 18 per cent, but ultimately I think that Trump will win.”

12:38 AM GMT

Trump takes early lead in primary

Donald Trump has taken an early lead in the New Hampshire primary, with 51.1 per cent of the votes to Nikki Haley’s 48 per cent. Around 5 per cent of the vote has been tallied so far, according to Edison Research.

12:32 AM GMT

Can Dean Phillips embarass Biden in New Hampshire?

I’m at Democrat Dean Phillips’ results night party, where there’s a sizeable crowd, plenty of fancy food and a strong serving of anti-Biden sentiment.

Mr Phillips, a businessman who is one of the wealthiest members of Congress, has put on a spread of croissant sandwiches, meatballs, fruit platters and much more.

The vibe at Dean Phillips’ watch party in Manchester tonight pic.twitter.com/WOTRdALgpD — Rozina Sabur (@RozinaSabur) January 24, 2024

One thing that is noticeable is how many young people are in the crowd. Drake’s “Hotline Bling” is blaring through the speakers.

Mr Phillips has consistently voted in support of Mr Biden’s legislative priorities. But the Minnesota Democrat has argued that the party is ready for a new generation of young people and polls suggest many younger voters agree.

We’ll have to wait and see if it will be enough to produce a result that embarrasses Mr Biden tonight?

The congressman has just walked into the Millyard Museum in Manchester and looks upbeat.

12:29 AM GMT

Who has Dixville Notch voted for in previous contests?

Since it began casting its votes before the rest of New Hampshire in 1960, Dixville Notch has earned a reputation for picking Republican primary winners.

Nikki Haley took all six of the town’s votes when polls opened on Thursday midnight. The tally will make virtually no difference in a state where turnout has been predicted to pass the 300,000 mark, but at least it’s a good omen for her campaign.

Dixville Notch has selected the eventual winner in every contest from 1968 until 2012, when Mitt Romney drew with Jon Huntsman Jr. John Kasich narrowly beat Donald Trump in 2016 but lost the overall race.

12:06 AM GMT

New Hampshire primary voters less likely to believe 2020 election was stolen

There is another interesting line in a second exit poll, conducted by NBC News, which finds that New Hampshire primary voters are much more likely to believe that Joe Biden won the 2020 election legitimately.

The poll found that 49 per cent of voters on Tuesday thought that Mr Biden won legitimately, while 49 per cent did not. In Iowa, just 29 per cent thought that the election result was legitimate.

This discrepancy could be explained by the number of independents voting here - see previous post - or by the fact that New Hampshire Republicans are generally less conservative than those in Iowa.

The claim that Mr Biden “stole” the 2020 election has become a core campaign message of Donald Trump and his supporters in this race.

12:03 AM GMT

Most New Hampshire polls have closed

Most of the polls have now closed across New Hampshire. A handful will remain open until 8pm ET (1am GMT).

12:02 AM GMT

Record number of independent voters in New Hampshire, finds exit poll

Almost half of voters who cast a ballot in the Republican primary today were independent, an exit poll has shown, in a possible boost for Nikki Haley.

The poll, conducted by ABC News, found that 47 per cent of voters were unaffiliated, meaning they have not registered as supporters of either the Republicans or Democrats.

Under the rules of the New Hampshire primary, independent voters are eligible to cast a ballot in either the Democratic or Republican primary contests and polls have previously shown that independents in the state skew towards Ms Haley.

Republican members, meanwhile, are more likely to support Donald Trump. The previous record proportion of independent voters in a Republican primary here was 45 per cent in 2012.

11:41 PM GMT

What time can we expect results tonight?

Typically, most polls in New Hampshire close at 7pm (ET) on election night. There are a handful, about 15 or 20 towns, that will close at 8pm.

That’s because they’re mostly commuter towns for Boston and want to give residents time to get home from work, according to Jim Merrill, New Hampshire-based strategist.

We might start seeing results in Manchester, the state’s largest city, coming by 7.30pm.

”That’s going to give you an early indicator about where things are going,” said Mr Merrill.

“I would say by 9pm you’re going to know where this race sits,” he added.

If the numbers are close, then we might be in for a little bit of a longer night.

The results in the Democratic primary might take much longer, because of a write-in effort for Joe Biden, who is not appearing on the ballot.

However, New Hampshire’s election officials are not going to let the delay on the Democratic side slow up the reporting of the Republican primary results.

11:32 PM GMT

Trump: We are doing 'really well' in New Hampshire

Trump supporters brave the chilly temperatures and hold signs urging voters to cast their ballot for the former president - Sue Dorfman/ZUMA Press Wire

Donald Trump has hinted he is expecting a strong result in New Hampshire, despite the fact that non-Republicans have a say in tonight’s primary.

The former president wrote on his Truth Social platform: “So ridiculous that Democrats and independents are allowed to vote in the Republican primary, especially since Crooked Joe Biden has abandoned New Hampshire – but word is we are doing really well!!!”

11:18 PM GMT

Trump 'looking' at Scott as potential running mate

Donald Trump has suggested he could pick former rival Tim Scott as his running mate if he wins the Republican primary.

Asked on “The Howie Carr Show” if the South Carolina senator was a frontrunner to join a 2024 ticket, he answered: “He’s a guy that I look at”.

Mr Scott is one of a number of former Republican primary candidates campaigning for Mr Trump in New Hampshire, alongside Vivek Ramaswamy and Doug Burgum.

11:06 PM GMT

'We're going to win,' says Eric Trump

The Trump campaign is already declaring victory in New Hampshire, with Eric Trump telling the BBC: “We’re going to win.”

Polls released yesterday show Nikki Haley, who insists she will not drop if she comes second tonight, is trailing Donald Trump in the state by at least 20 points.

Thank you New Hampshire! pic.twitter.com/Tj4UN5yWQf — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 24, 2024

10:41 PM GMT

Half of primary voters think Biden stole election

Nearly half (49 per cent) of voters in New Hampshire’s Republican primary do not believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election, according to an exit poll.

The preliminary data, from Edison Research, shows a similar proportion (50 per cent) think Donald Trump would still be fit for the presidency if he is convicted of a crime.

Compared to the 2016 primary, voters this time are more moderate or liberal and are more likely to think of themselves as Democrats (8 per cent to 3 per cent).

They are less likely to have a college degree (49 per cent to 53 per cent) or think of themselves as evangelical or born-again Christians (19 per cent to 23 per cent).

10:30 PM GMT

Biden: Trump is 'hell-bent' on abortion restrictions

Joe Biden claims Donald Trump is “hell-bent” on bringing in abortion restrictions, intensifying his attacks on the man who looks increasingly likely to be his election rival.

Mr Trump is the “person most responsible” for the Supreme Court’s overturning of a national right to abortion, the US President tells a rally in Virginia.

However, Mr Trump has avoided striking a hardline stance on abortion, blaming restrictions brought in by Republican politicians for losses in the 2022 midterms.

He told a town hall event in Iowa this month that he supported terminations when a woman had been raped and stressed the need to “win elections”.

10:14 PM GMT

Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the New Hampshire primaries, if you’re just joining us. Benedict Smith here. There are now just under three hours before the final polls close, with projected results to come in soon afterwards.

09:56 PM GMT

Johnny Marr hits out at Trump for playing The Smiths

Johnny Marr has hit out at Donald Trump for playing The Smiths at his rallies.

The guitarist reacted to a video of the Mancunian rock band’s hit Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want being played at a Trump rally in Rapid City, South Dakota in August.

“Ahh…right…OK,” Mr Marr wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this s--t shut right down right now.”

Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this shit shut right down right now. https://t.co/M6eYROedOy — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 23, 2024

09:37 PM GMT

In pictures: Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley is flanked by New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu on a visit to a polling station in the town of Hampton - Joe Raedle

Ms Haley shares a joke with supporter Michelle Driscoll in Bedford - Sue Dorfman

09:12 PM GMT

Tim Scott: Trump set for 'big win'

Donald Trump will achieve a “big win” in New Hampshire, his ally Tim Scott has said.

Mr Scott, who pulled out of the race for the Republican nomination in November, made the remarks to Trump supporters in Raymond, New Hampshire.

“Donald Trump is about the everyday American, who needs to believe in their future,” he said.

“Donald Trump makes that happen and I support Donald Trump because I love America.”

08:52 PM GMT

Canada preparing for Trump presidency, says Trudeau

Canada is preparing for a second Donald Trump presidency, Justin Trudeau has said.

The Canadian prime minister told his cabinet at a meeting on Tuesday that Mr Trump “represents uncertainty”.

“We don’t know exactly what he is going to do,” he said.

“We made it through the challenges represented by the Trump administration seven years ago, for four years, where we put forward the fact that Canada and the US do best when we do it together.”

08:26 PM GMT

Biden the worst president in American history, says Trump

Joe Biden is the worst president in American history, Donald Trump has said.

“They’re going to all vote for me again,” he said, referencing crowds that gathered at a polling station in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Londonderry High School in Londonderry, New Hampshire - Chip Somodevilla

He added: “I think that Biden is the worst president in the history of this country. But we’re gonna all come back. They’re all coming back. And I think you see that here.

“There has never been a movement like this – Make America Great Again – in the history of our country.”

08:04 PM GMT

In pictures: Trump on the campaign trail

Donald Trump greets supporters at a rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire - Matt Rourke

Mr Trump's supporters were out in force to greet him - Matt Rourke

07:48 PM GMT

Watch: You've got a good-looking mum, Trump tells supporter

Donald Trump told a young supporter “you’ve got a good-looking mum” at a meet and greet on the campaign trail.

After taking a selfie with the man, the former president asked if the woman he was with was a relative.

Watch the interaction from 1.55 onwards below.

President Trump is truly a man of the people!



The primary ends today in New Hampshire.



New Hampshire is Trump Country!! #MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vc2GyFgdhm — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 23, 2024

07:30 PM GMT

Haley set for 'big loss', Trump predicts

Donald Trump has predicted a “big loss” for Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary.

The former president said his rival was not a threat to his campaign.

“I don’t care if she stays in,” he said. “Let her do whatever she wants. It doesn’t matter.”

Mr Trump declined to say if he had considered Ron DeSantis as his running mate.

07:20 PM GMT

Watch: Decisive Trump win coming, says Ramaswamy

New Hampshire: Get out and VOTE for President Donald J. Trump!@VivekGRamaswamy pic.twitter.com/Y8ZjpNRB9x — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 23, 2024

07:04 PM GMT

Poll: Three in five UK voters worried about Trump presidency

Three in five UK voters are worried about Donald Trump winning a second term in the White House, a new poll shows.

The research by Savanta Comres found that 59 per cent of the British public think a Trump victory in November’s election would be a “negative” outcome, with just 8 per cent reporting that they think a Trump win would be “very positive”.

Three quarters of the public said Mr Trump was “irresponsible”, while more than two thirds think he is “dishonest”.

British voters also reserved some scepticism for Joe Biden, with just 20 per cent describing him as “inspiring”.

06:58 PM GMT

Who is Ryan Binkley?

Ryan Binkley is an investment banking CEO who almost no one has heard of.

He is a 56-year-old pastor and businessman from Texas who remains in the race for the Republican nomination but has never been invited to any of the televised debates.

So who is Ryan Binkley?

Read the full interview by US Editor Tony Diver here.

06:28 PM GMT

Turnout in New Hampshire expected to be far higher than Iowa

The turnout in New Hampshire’s Republican primary is expected to be far higher than in the Iowa caucuses.

David M. Scanlan, the state’s secretary of state, said on Friday that 322,000 Republicans are expected to vote in New Hampshire, representing 23 per cent of the state’s population of 1.4million.

In Iowa, just 110,000 Republicans voted. That equates to just 3.7 per cent of state’s three million people.

06:08 PM GMT

Graphic: How Iowa and New Hampshire compare

This is how the electorate in New Hampshire compares with Iowa, where Donald Trump won a resounding week in the caucus on January 15.

05:52 PM GMT

Poll: 77pc of registered Republicans back Trump

Donald Trump has the backing of 77 per cent of registered Republicans in New Hampshire, the NBC News, The Boston Globe and Suffolk University poll suggests.

Just 22 per cent of registered Republicans back Nikki Haley, with her support swelling to 38 per cent and Mr Trump’s falling to 60 per cent when independents, who can also vote in the primary, are included.

The poll of 500 likely primary voters was conducted on Sunday and Monday.

A voting booth at a polling station in Plymouth, New Hampshire - Al Drago

05:44 PM GMT

05:29 PM GMT

Why undeclared voters could decide New Hampshire

The biggest voting bloc in New Hampshire is unaffiliated voters, meaning they haven’t declared for any political party.

They make up 39 per cent of the state’s electorate and many intend to vote in the Republican primary since there is no real contest on the Democratic side.

One such undeclared is Claire Gruenfelder, a British expat from Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, who got her US citizenship just two weeks ago. A human resources director at New England College in the town of Henniker, Ms Gruenfelder has been living in the area for more than two decades.

She told me she is thinking of casting her first vote in a US election for Nikki Haley.

“I like that Nikki is a woman first and foremost,” she said. Ms Gruenfelder was impressed by the former UN ambassador’s grasp of a broad range of issues.

“I asked her a question about homelessness and that’s a very localised issue, but it’s an issue that is also nationwide,” she said.

“I was pretty impressed with her knowledge and understanding of all the different issues that go into homelessness.”

She is “not a fan” of Donald Trump. “I don’t like the way he treats people,” she said.

05:15 PM GMT

Democrats discover they can't vote Haley

A number of New Hampshire Democrats have failed in their attempts to vote for Nikki Haley.

No fewer than 3,542 switched their registered support to the Republicans and 408 switched to undeclared, enabling a total of 3,950 former Democrats to vote in today’s GOP primary.

But Donna Gaudette, a registered Democrat, failed to switch before the October deadline and therefore could not vote for Ms Haley as she had intended.

Jeanne Auger, another party member, told the Washington Post she planned to write Ms Haley’s name on her Democrat ballot even though it will not count.

04:56 PM GMT

Democrat voters bemoan Biden's age

Democrats voting in their party’s New Hampshire primaries have bemoaned Joe Biden’s age.

Betsey Davis, 81, who is the same age as Mr Biden, said: “I think he’s too old.

“He may be a nice man but nice doesn’t really count in politics.”

Theresa Arangio, who voted for long-shot candidate Dean Phillips, added: “President Biden, I really think he’s done a great job. I really like him. But, you know, the age is a factor.”

Mr Biden, 81, is already the most elderly American president in history and is four years older than his nearest challenger, Ronald Reagan, who was 77 when he left the White House in 1989.

04:42 PM GMT

Trump campaign believes solid blue Virginia is 'in play'

Donald Trump’s campaign believes Virginia is “in play” and could swing in November’s presidential election.

It would be a major shift for the southern state, which has been solid Democrat territory since Barack Obama first ran for president in 2008.

The campaign rhetoric explains Joe Biden’s decision to hold a rally on abortion rights in the state later on Tuesday.

Polls have consistently shown Mr Biden leading Donald Trump in the state by at least 10 points, suggesting the state will stay Democrat.

Donald Trump smiles as he addresses a rally in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Monday night - Timothy A. Clary

04:38 PM GMT

Biden to hold rally in Virginia

Joe Biden is holding a rally in Virginia later on Tuesday alongside vice-president Kamala Harris.

The pair are expected to speak on abortion, a key dividing line between the Democrats and Republicans, at George Mason University in Manassas at 4.30pm EST (9.30pm GMT).

Mr Biden is not on the Democratic primary ballot in New Hampshire because of a dispute between the national and state parties.

But he can still be “written in” by voters who fill his name in on the ballot.

The Democrat results are expected to take longer than the Republican outcomes because of these write-ins.

04:30 PM GMT

Nikki Haley can avoid being knocked out in New Hampshire

As New Hampshire heads to the polls to vote for its preferred Republican presidential candidate, all eyes are on Nikki Haley, writes US Editor Tony Diver.

After the surprise withdrawal of Ron DeSantis on Sunday, the former South Carolina governor is now all that stands between Donald Trump and the GOP nomination.

In fiercely independent New Hampshire, where undeclared voters are also permitted to vote in the Republican primary, Ms Haley’s campaign has become a rallying point for the so-called “Never Trumpers” who will stop at nothing to stop the former president’s re-election.

There is a possibility that she will win in New Hampshire, a relatively liberal state where many voters are attracted to her orthodox Republican message.

Read the full story here

04:06 PM GMT

Analysis: How the Haley campaign plans to win

Nikki Haley’s campaign has said she is “not going anywhere” after New Hampshire, as it outlined what it believes is a path to the Republican nomination.

In a memo released just now, Ms Haley’s campaign manager Betsy Ankney laid out how Ms Haley could still secure the nomination by winning over independent voters in other states where they are eligible to vote in the GOP primary.

“We’ve heard multiple members of the press say New Hampshire is ‘the best it’s going to get’ for Nikki due to independents and unaffiliated voters being able to vote in the Republican primary,” she said, adding: “The reality is that the path through Super Tuesday includes more states than not that have this dynamic.”

“Eleven of the 16 Super Tuesday states have open or semi-open primaries. Of the 874 delegates available on Super Tuesday, roughly two thirds are in states with open or semi-open primaries.

“Those include Virginia, Texas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Vermont, all with favourable demographics.”

The memo gives an insight into how her campaign is trying to win this contest – by appealing to Donald Trump’s detractors and putting her energy into independent voters to overcome his popularity among Republicans.

The signoff, “see y’all in South Carolina” suggests she has no intention of withdrawing, even if she loses here by the double-digit margin that the polls predict.

03:52 PM GMT

Likely victory means end of primaries 'hours away', says Trump campaign

The Trump campaign has said its forecasted victory in New Hampshire means that the end of the Republican primaries is “just hours away”.

“New Hampshire voting has begun,” read an email to his supporters asking for donation. “We’re just HOURS away from ENDING the primary ONCE AND FOR ALL!

“But while that’s happening, the Witch Hunt against me is moving full steam ahead.

“They raided my house. They TOOK MY MUGSHOT. They’ve committed WITCH HUNTS AND HOAXES that have never been seen before in AMERICAN HISTORY.

“They never thought we’d make it this far, but every victory moving forward depends on what you do right now.”

03:42 PM GMT

Haley: I am not pulling out if I lose New Hampshire

Nikki Haley has repeated her vow to not pull out of the race to become the Republican presidential candidate if she loses in New Hampshire.

“We’re going to South Carolina,” she said on Tuesday. “This has always been a marathon. It’s never been a sprint.”

She added: “I didn’t get here because of luck. I got here because I outworked and outsmarted all the rest of those fellas. So I’m running against Donald Trump and I’m not going to talk about an obituary.

“It’s the political elite that are uniting around President Trump. The political class has gotten us into this mess. We need a normal, real person to get us out of it.”

Nikki Haley greets supporters at a polling station in Hampton, New Hampshire - Brian Snyder

03:22 PM GMT

New Hampshire poll tracker

03:13 PM GMT

Who is Nikki Haley?

Born to immigrant parents from India’s Punjab region,who moved to the United States in the 1960s, Nikki Haley has frequently claimed “coming to America was the best decision they ever made”.

After attending Clemson University, where she met her husband Michael Haley, she worked as an accounting supervisor for a recycling company before returning to the family fashion business.

In 2004, she decided to run for a seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives and she was elected state governor in 2011.

She served under Donald Trump as the US ambassador to the United Nations between 2017 and 2018.

She has two children, 1998-born Rena and 2001-born Nalin.

Read the full profile here.

03:04 PM GMT

Trump does not tell me what to do, insists Haley

Nikki Haley has hit back at Donald Trump’s campaign for suggesting she should drop out of the race for the Republican nomination if she loses in New Hampshire.

“I don’t do what he tells me to do,” she said as she visited the town of Hampton.

“I’ve never done what he tells me to do.”

02:44 PM GMT

Watch: Haley greets voters at polling stations

Nikki Haley has greeted Republican voters at a polling station in Hampton, New Hampshire, alongside Chris Sununu, the state governor.

🗳️ Good morning New Hampshire. The polls are open and Nikki Haley is starting the day in Hampton. pic.twitter.com/98u0HTSymA — Suzanne Youngblood Lane (@SuzYoungblood) January 23, 2024

02:35 PM GMT

Trump extends poll lead over Haley

Donald Trump has extended his lead over Nikki Haley in New Hampshire, a new poll has suggested.

NBC News, The Boston Globe and Suffolk University put the former president on 60 per cent, 22 points ahead of Ms Haley on 38 per cent and a three point gain on previous polling.

The poll of 500 likely primary voters was conducted on Sunday and Monday.

Nikki Haley won all six votes at the first polling station to open on Tuesday in Dixville Notch - Sebastien St-Jean

02:17 PM GMT

Trump 'declining' with age like Biden, says Nikki Haley

Donald Trump is declining with age just like Joe Biden, Nikki Haley has said.

The former South Carolina governor said Mr Trump had previously confused her for Nancy Pelosi. the former Congress speaker, and mistakenly claimed he ran against Barack Obama when he won the 2016 election.

“When you have two 80-year-olds running for president, you are going to see decline,” she told the New Hampshire Today radio station. “It’s natural. It’s what happens.”

Ms Haley is attempting to beat Mr Trump, 77, in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary and overturn her 22-point poll deficit in the state.

She has vowed to not drop out if she loses but defeat would all but sink her campaign for the Republican nomination.

Ron DeSantis’s withdrawal from the race on Sunday left her as the only remaining challenger to Mr Trump within the party ahead of November’s presidential election.

02:01 PM GMT

Watch: Nikki Haley tells voters to 'grab five friends'

Nikki Haley has urged her supporters to “grab five friends” and take them to the polls.

“I promise you this: if you will join with us in this movement, if you will join with us on Tuesday, if you will bring five friends with you to the polls, I will spend everyday proving to you that you made the right decision,” she said in a campaign video.

New Hampshire - let’s go! Today has been 11 months in the making, and we are ready! Grab five friends, and make your plan to head to the polls! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



If you have questions or need help finding your polling location, go to https://t.co/3u38EFY9m5 pic.twitter.com/9mbLY0DkDz — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 23, 2024

01:53 PM GMT

Listen: Fake Biden 'robocall' urges Democrats to skip New Hampshire primary

A robocall mimicking Joe Biden urged Democrat voters to skip the New Hampshire primary election in an attempt to disrupt Tuesday’s poll.

The call, suspected to have been artificially generated, told recipients “save your vote” for November’s presidential election.

“Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again,” said the voice mimicking the US president, adding: “Your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday.”

It was unclear who created the message but the calls appeared to come from the personal mobile phone number of Kathy Sullivan, a former state Democratic chairwoman who runs a pro-Biden political group in New Hampshire.

Listen to the robocall and read the full story here

01:46 PM GMT

Haley campaign focusing on 'incremental gains'

Nikki Haley’s campaign has been making the argument that Donald Trump can be denied the Republican nomination through “incremental gains”.

“This is a building game for us,” Ms Haley said on Monday. “This has always been that. We feel very good about it.”

Mr Trump has a strong polling lead over her both nationwide and in New Hampshire.

At a weekend event hosted by Bloomberg, Betsy Ankney, Ms Haley’s campaign manager, said: “Beating Donald Trump is not easy.

“He is a juggernaut. But how do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.”

She added: “We have to continue to show incremental growth and progress. We are the last man – woman – standing against him.”

A dog wearing an American flag tie is photographed as voting opened at midnight in Dixville Notch - Sebastien St-Jean

01:39 PM GMT

Trump joined at rally by Ramaswamy, Scott and Burgum

Donald Trump was joined on stage at a New Hampshire rally by three former rivals on Monday night who are now his allies.

Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott and Doug Burgum all previously opposed him in the race for the Republican nomination.

But they joined him on stage at the rally in Laconia, a small town in the state.

Mr Trump said: “Tomorrow we’re going to win New Hampshire and then we’re going to defeat crooked Joe Biden and we are going to make America great again.”

Tim Scott speaks at a Donald Trump rally in Laconia on Monday night alongside Doug Burgum and Vivek Ramaswamy - Chip Somodevilla

01:35 PM GMT

Haley: If I lose I will not drop out

Nikki Haley has said she will not drop out of the race to become the GOP nominee if she loses to Donald Trump in New Hampshire.

She told Fox News’s Fox & Friends programme on Monday that it was not reasonable for the Republican presidential candidate to be determined after just two states: Iowa and New Hampshire.

“We’ve had 56,000 people vote for Donald Trump and you’re going to say that’s what the country wants?” Haley said, referring to the votes won by the former president in Iowa on January 15.

“That’s not what the country wants.”

01:28 PM GMT

Why Trump’s path to victory is becoming clearer by the day

Donald Trump has a clear lead over Nikki Haley in the next Republican primary as pressure builds on his only remaining challenger, reports Rozina Sabur, Deputy US Editor.

The former president could be all but crowned the party’s nominee after Tuesday’s vote in New Hampshire, where the latest poll shows him 18 points ahead.

The gap is likely to be even wider as the Washington Post poll was taken before Ron DeSantis pulled out of the race. Many of his supporters will turn to Mr Trump, analysts suggest.

A second poll by CNN showed Mr Trump has the support of half of likely voters in the state, while Ms Haley has the support of 34 per cent.

Read the full article here

01:25 PM GMT

In pictures: First votes at Dixville Notch

Nikki Haley beat Donald Trump to win all six votes in the tiny first town to vote in the New Hampshire primary.

The resort town of Dixville Notch, a small township with a population of just 11, has a tradition dating back to 1960 of being the first in the county to vote.

Four Republicans and two undeclared voters backed the former South Carolina governor for the GOP nomination shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Ron DeSantis’s withdrawal from the race on Sunday means Ms Haley is the only candidate left with a realistic chance of beating Mr Trump.

New Hampshire is a relatively liberal state and Ms Haley is polling at around 36 per cent, almost double the 19 per cent vote share she won in the Iowa caucuses last week.

A strong victory for Mr Trump, who is polling at 55 per cent, would sink Ms Haley’s campaign and all but secure his place as the Republican candidate in November’s presidential election.

Cory Pesaturo plays the national anthem on an accordion ahead of the votes in Dixville Notch - Faith Ninivaggi

A voter casts his ballot as Lucy the doodle dog looks on - Faith Ninivaggi

01:22 PM GMT

When do the polls close?

Most polls in New Hampshire opened between 6am and 8am EST (11am and 1pm GMT).

The final votes will be cast by 8pm EST (1am GMT).

In 2020, the results started to come through shortly after the first polls closed.

The expected winner could be declared long before then, however, if their lead in the early count is sufficiently strong.

01:21 PM GMT

Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to The Telegraph’s live coverage of the New Hampshire primary.