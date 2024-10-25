New Hampshire State Achieves mark 'National Archives Month' with open house

France 24

The US and NATO on Wednesday confirmed that hundreds, possibly thousands, of North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia, raising fears they are headed to fight in Ukraine. Experts warn it could backfire, as their exposure to the outside world and realization they will serve as “cannon fodder” may spur what Kim Jong-un fears most: defections. "There is evidence that there are DPRK troops in Russia," US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, for the first time confirming an October