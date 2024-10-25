New Hampshire State Achieves mark 'National Archives Month' with open house
Secretary of State David Scanlan and State Archivist Ashley Miller hosted an an open house Thursday, allowing visitors to view records and artifacts related to the election.
Secretary of State David Scanlan and State Archivist Ashley Miller hosted an an open house Thursday, allowing visitors to view records and artifacts related to the election.
Zelenskyy ditched his iconic green T-shirt to send a pointed message to Russia on Wednesday, gaining an ascerbic response from the Kremlin.
It comes after Trump's team completely rejected the claims.
"He put his hands all over my breasts, my waist, my butt," former model Stacey Williams said of the GOP nominee for president, according to the Guardian.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and a prominent Democratic congressman asked the U.S. attorney general on Thursday to appoint a special counsel to investigate whether Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was functioning as an unregistered foreign agent for Saudi Arabia, according to a letter from the lawmakers. The letter from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin cited an Oct. 4 Reuters report that revealed that Kushner on multiple occasions had discussed U.S.-Saudi diplomacy concerning Israel with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, since leaving government.
The Olympian walked the red carpet in a flirty look for the Los Angeles premiere of 'Simone Biles Rising: Part 2'
Partners at the Wall Street firm backing Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social used company funds to pay for prostitutes, abused drugs, partied with strippers and lost millions of dollars gambling, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal. EF Hutton is also being investigated for securities fraud, and investors have accused its brokers of pushing speculative investments, according to competing lawsuits filed by two of the firm’s partners. The company specializes in taking
The GOP nominee dropped a nonsensical claim before rambling about McDonald's and Google in Georgia.
The vice presidential candidate took aim at the former president's rally excuse.
Welcome to October Surprise, the Daily Beast’s daily countdown to the biggest election of our lifetime. It’s only 12 days until Election Day and here’s what’s happening in the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. From the beginning, Kamala Harris has called herself the underdog in her race against Donald Trump. Democrats have been on a roller coaster, from their collective dread that helped force Joe Biden out of the race to the high of the Harris honeymoon and back do
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris went to a Philadelphia suburb on Wednesday night for a CNN town hall, where she faced questions from undecided voters. The event was arranged after Donald Trump declined to participate in a second debate with her.
The fresh-off-the-runway look was business in the front, party everywhere else.
The 27-year-old welcomed a son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August
The singer shared her themed look for the spooky holiday — along with her Halloween home decor — in a post on Instagram on Oct. 22
The billionaire tweeted that it shows Trump "will take advantage of hard working Americans."
The claims, which the Trump campaign has strongly denied, appeared in an recent article published by The Atlantic
The US and NATO on Wednesday confirmed that hundreds, possibly thousands, of North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia, raising fears they are headed to fight in Ukraine. Experts warn it could backfire, as their exposure to the outside world and realization they will serve as “cannon fodder” may spur what Kim Jong-un fears most: defections. "There is evidence that there are DPRK troops in Russia," US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, for the first time confirming an October
A sarcastic statue dedicated to Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionists was unveiled in front of the Capitol on Thursday morning. The piece features a bronze shaped pile of feces resting atop a desk with California Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D) name above a short paragraph explaining the monument. “This memorial honors the brave men and women who…
Donald Trump is being mocked as a “fool” and a “sucker” in a new ad by his Republican haters based on the Daily Beast’s revelations of his campaign chief’s massive payday. The Lincoln Project’s ad highlights how his campaign chief, Chris LaCivita, is making a fortune off the GOP presidential candidate. The attack ad is based on the veteran investigative journalist Michael Isikoff’s discovery that LaCivita made $22 million (and counting) in just two years.
At TV market Mipcom, Ramin Setoodeh, Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief, spoke on Wednesday about how Donald Trump’s public persona was forged by reality TV series “The Apprentice,” and how it is that “character” who is running for the U.S. presidency today. Speaking in a session inspired by his New York Times bestseller “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald …
CBS News responded to legal threats made by former President Donald Trump, refusing to hand over an unedited transcript of the 60 Minutes interview with Vice President Kamala Harris and denying that the program “doctored” her responses. Gayle Sproul, CBS News’ senior vice president for legal affairs, responded to a letter sent by an attorney representing the former president on Wednesday, insisting that the lawyers did not “identify” a legal basis for a lawsuit, according to a letter obtained by