New Hampshire State Parks says Franconia Notch has had 60,000 paying visitors this October
Pictures circulating on social media showed large crowds at Artist Bluff and backed-up traffic, raising concerns among the public.
Pictures circulating on social media showed large crowds at Artist Bluff and backed-up traffic, raising concerns among the public.
See the list of celebrities with ties to Diddy, some of whom were accused of wrongdoing, such as ignoring abuse or supplying Sean Combs with drugs.
"Your action, and maybe inaction, during your presidency and the last few years … was a little disturbing to me," the undecided voter told him at the Univision event.
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. military trained him in explosives and battlefield tactics. Now the Iraq War veteran and enlisted National Guard member was calling for taking up arms against police and government officials in his own country.
Former president’s attorneys allegedly sent adult film star an offer where the amount she owed him over a defamation suit would be lowered if she agreed not to make ‘defamatory or disparaging statements’ about him
The watch-maker lists its address as a small office in a rural Wyoming town, the investigation revealed
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump laced into Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats on Thursday in a pointed and at times bitter speech as he headlined the annual Al Smith charity dinner in New York.
Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, but it seemed that every time she spoke more than three words in a row, Bret Baier made an effort to stop her. Co-host Mika Brzezinski said the Fox News veteran was “embarrassing” and “rude.”Morning Joe came prepared with clips of Harris and Baier’s turf battle to back her up. Willie Geist opened with a note before the footage played, claiming: “Bret Baier conducted that interview as if he had something to prove t
Robert Boehm is survived by his four children, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren
Donald Trump on Thursday blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for helping start that nation's war with Russia, a comment that further suggests Trump is likely to radically shift U.S. policy toward Ukraine if he wins the Nov. 5 election. The Republican former president has frequently criticized Zelenskiy on the campaign trail, repeatedly calling him "the greatest salesman on Earth" for having solicited and received billions of dollars of U.S. military aid since the war broke out in 2022. Trump has also slammed the Ukrainian leader for failing to seek peace with Moscow, and he has suggested Ukraine may have to cede some of its land to Russia to make a peace deal, a concession Kyiv considers unacceptable.
Alyssa Lokits, 34, was fatally shot, and police allege a video shows 29-year-old suspect Paul Park following her
In Self Portrait's new ad campaign, Emily Ratajkowski wears a brown fluffy coat & lingerie before transforming into a beauty queen in plunging red sequin dress.
Henry, a model from Texas, addressed her former relationship with Payne in a TikTok less than a week before his death
“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Donald Trump wrote on social media last month after the 14-time Grammy-winning pop star endorsed Kamala Harris. Odd, then, that this week he’s using one of Swift’s songs in a campaign video aimed at appealing to women. A clip, captioned “Women for Trump,” was recently posted to the GOP candidate’s official Team Trump …
The former president commented on Alabama Sen. Katie Britt's age and physical appearance while recalling a conversation they had about IVF
“It was the biggest explosion I've ever felt in my life,” Jazmine Walton says recalling the night she fired a handgun under her chin. Before January 8, 2023 the 23-year-old content creator lived with undiagnosed schizophrenia which haunted her daily life. She shot through her lip, teeth and nose but incredibly didn't pass out - but was in a coma for two weeks following two life-saving operations. Now she openly shared her battle on social media in a bid to inspire others to seek help.
The former president can't seem to get over Kamala Harris' college job at the fast-food joint.
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump on Wednesday was asked to name three virtues of his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, a week after Harris was asked to do the same for the Republican nominee.
I didn't know that some changes are completely normal.
The Burberry reception was a night full of stylish stars
Princess Beatrice attended The Centrepoint Awards alongside her cousin, Prince William, wearing one of her favourite dresses