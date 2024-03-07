New Hampshire State Police trooper pulls woman out of burning vehicle after crash on Route 101

The Canadian Press

PORT MOODY, B.C. — Police in Port Moody, B.C., say a man may be charged after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the sea as part of a livestreamed video. Const. Sam Zacharias says in a release that officers were called to the Rocky Point boat launch in the city at around 10 p.m. Monday. Zacharias says a call to police reported that a man was allegedly driving his vehicle into Burrard Inlet at the boat launch because he was being paid to do so as part of a video livestream. Police say they arres