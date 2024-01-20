New Hampshire voters still making up their minds 3 days before primary
At MaryAnne's Diner in Salem on Saturday, some Granite Staters said they knew who they were voting for, while some said they're still figuring things out.
At MaryAnne's Diner in Salem on Saturday, some Granite Staters said they knew who they were voting for, while some said they're still figuring things out.
Thousands of Russians are living without heating through a freezing winter that is breaking the country’s fragile Soviet-era infrastructure.
The former president appeared to confuse his 2024 GOP rival with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at a New Hampshire rally.
The former president goes off-track in a Fox News interview.
NEW YORK (AP) — Months before Donald Trump’s defiant turn as a witness at his New York civil fraud trial, the former president came face-to-face with the state attorney general who is suing him when he sat for a deposition last year at her Manhattan office. Video made public Friday of the seven-hour, closed-door session last April shows the Republican presidential frontrunner’s demeanor going from calm and cool to indignant — at one point ripping Attorney General Letitia James lawsuit against hi
“That is not the action of a stable person," said the former Biden White House press secretary.
"The great Cassius Clay used to spar with me," the purported Trump post read. "Not many people know that because I don't like to boast."
Glenn Kirschner explained exactly what he’d do with the former president’s Truth Social post.
Nataliya Humenyuk of the AFU's Joint Command South said the elite troops were refusing to carry out "human wave attacks," the Kyiv Post reported.
One reason why supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes”, and not “for as long as we can” is so important is that Ukraine’s security is irretrievably ingrained into our own. By single-handedly tying down the world’s largest nuclear arsenal power – a force over double in size and many times over in numbers of artillery and armour – the Ukrainian Armed Forces are the only thing holding back Putin’s nostalgic fantasies for an imagined return to a perceived ‘Greater Russia’ spreading westward lik
The far-right House member's pushy tactics turned the proceedings into absurd political theater.
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump used his social media platform Friday to mock Nikki Haley 's birth name, the latest example of the former president keying on race and ethnicity to attack people of color, especially his political rivals. In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump repeatedly referred to Haley, the daughter of immigrants from India, as “Nimbra.” Haley, the former South Carolina governor, was born in Bamberg, South Carolina, as Nimarata Nikki Randhawa. She has always gone by her middl
Over 20,000 Russian troops are currently stationed at the northern border with Russia and Belarus, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces, Serhiy Nayev, said on Jan. 19.
Cases against Marjorie Taylor Greene, Madison Cawthorn and others set the stage for a historic Supreme Court battle next month.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty ImagesD.C. Bar investigators filed charges on Friday against three lawyers who pursued legal challenges to undermine the results of the 2020 election, Politico reports. Juli Haller, Lawrence Joseph, and Brandon Johnson were part of Sidney Powell’s campaign to keep Donald Trump in the White House. Haller was involved in the “Kraken” lawsuits, which attempted to undo Joe Biden’s victories in several swing states. Johnson joined in many of these lawsuits as well. The
OTTAWA — Settlement agencies are preparing for the arrival of tens of thousands of Ukrainians before the end-of-March deadline for those fleeing the Russian invasion to enter Canada on emergency visas. The federal government has issued936,293temporary emergency visas since March 2022 for Ukrainians who want to work or study in Canada while they wait out the war. A total of 210,178 people had actually made the journey to Canadaas of Nov. 28. As many as 90,000 more emergency visa holders are think
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was worried at the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House, branding Trump's claim that he could stop Ukraine's war with Russia in 24 hours as “very dangerous.” In an interview with the U.K.'s Channel 4 News that aired Friday, Zelenskyy invited the former president and front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination to visit Kyiv, but only if Trump delivers on his promise.
"We need to pull the train off the tracks now!"
Right-wing Georgia Republican insists she opposes continuing resolution because she does not want to fund the defence of Ukraine
George Soros' son, Alex Soros, made the comments on a panel Friday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) destroyed a Russian Ural military truck carrying personnel in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, the RVC announced on Telegram on Jan. 19, news that was confirmed by an NV source in the Ukrainian HUR military intelligence service.