Hampton plunge weekend kicked off Saturday; more than $178,000 donated to Special Olympics
More than 400 people ran into freezing water Saturday to kick off Hampton Beach's Penguin Plunge weekend.
Everyday painkillers, antibiotics, cancer medications, blood thinners and more are just some of the drugs that the U.S. relies on China to help manufacture
Some WWE talent will be departing the company in a major release as the road to WrestleMania is underway.
The biggest party on the PGA Tour has ended after two days for some key players at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.
Lany Silva will soon be a household name if she keeps creating highlights like this one. At LFA 201 at Ginasio de Povilho in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Silva (7-1) added a highlight to her reel that will be replayed for the remainder of her career. Facing Rose Conceicao in…
WAGS are becoming the social media stars of the NFL. But Anna Congdon, who is engaged to Saquon Barkley, has "boundaries" she won't cross when it comes to her family.
Why the Edmonton Oilers made a roster move on Thursday afternoon.
Schenn has a full no-trade clause for the 2024-25 season, competing in year five of eight of his current contract.
The former Patriots coach opted to enter the party in New Orleans away from the red carpet
It's literally Black History Month.
These are some of the best and worst Super Bowl 2025 ads to watch this year for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Eli Manning was obviously snubbed by missing out on the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2025, but the former New York Giants great is taking it well. In fact, he had a really classy reaction to missing out on a very talented class who will be gett
The Pittsburgh Penguins move to terminate Jesse Puljujarvi's contract as they place him on unconditional waivers.
VANCOUVER — Entertainers and dignitaries led by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, officially kicked off the 2025 Invictus Games in British Columbia on Saturday in a star-studded opening ceremony.
The Chicago Blackhawks already traded Taylor Hall. Are there any other players who are going to follow him out the door?
Calgary Flames newcomers are being chauffeured around the city by one of their most popular teammates, but it's not one of the veterans taking the lead
“She’s learning much more about football,” Ed said of the pop star
The Predators made a move out of left field, acquiring defenseman Mark Friedman from the Canucks for free.
The tipped point shot, which the referees looked at for several minutes, was ultimately deemed a good goal.
The Athletic conducted their most recent NHL poll, interviewing 111 players. The Calgary Flames popped up twice in the top answers but in the worst categories.
Check out these photos from the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins and fighter faceoffs ahead of Saturday pay-per-view event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. (Images courtesy of UFC)