Hampton wants branding, fundraising help for new sports facility

Hampton is seeking a firm to help it find fundraising opportunities and an identity for its new multipurpose facility, including a name.

The town issued separate tenders for fundraising and branding consultants Wednesday. The multipurpose facility is planned to feature a 539-seat arena, walking track and meeting rooms, and is expected to break ground next spring.

"We're looking for a marketing specialist, basically, to look at it and help us come up with a name and logo for the new facility," said Mayor Bob Doucet. "We pride ourselves on promoting things like physical well-being and active living for all ages, and the new facility will be the cornerstone for that."

Doucet said staff will be involved, but with their focus on other projects, council wanted to bring in specialists who could come up with a short list of ideas and then put them out in the spring for community consultation.

They are also looking for firms for a capital fundraising campaign that can help them offer sponsorship opportunities for businesses and also for residents, with Doucet noting that the option to dedicate memorials on paving stones and trees in the Town Square project was popular.

"We have to do our due diligence with a facility of this magnitude," Doucet said. "We wouldn't want to just build it ourselves and not approach anybody or give anybody opportunities to be involved."

Doucet said that they would work with the consultants to decide whether a naming-rights deal for the facility was appropriate.

After previously being approved at a cost of $15.5 million, the facility was approved at a cost of $20.75 million, with the municipality contributing $6.45 million and the rest coming from provincial and federal partners. Doucet said projections are now running closer to $28 million, which will be covered by borrowing, but more financial support "would help us immensely."

He called it an "exciting time here," saying some construction tenders have gone out already and ground breaking is planned April 1st.

"This is going to be a building that's going to be a really big asset for everyone around here," he said, saying that when he was recovering from a health issue 10 years ago, he used the walking track at the qplex in Quispamsis regularly for therapy.

"It will make people's lives better," he said.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal