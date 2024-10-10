Han Kang: South Korean author wins Nobel Prize for Literature

Han Kang: 'My speed of writing can’t catch the speed of what I have up here' (Shutterstock)

South Korean writer Han Kang has been announced as the winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize for Literature.

The author of The Vegetarian, The White Book, Human Acts and Greek Lessons was praised for her “intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life”.

After three days of Nobel prizes honoring work in the sciences, the literature award was announced by the Nobel Committee at the Swedish Academy on Thursday (10 October).

Kang will follow Norwegian writer Jon Fosse, who was honored last year for writing in Nynorsk, one of the two official written versions of the Norwegian language, that prize organizers said gives “voice to the unsayable.”

The writer said she had “just finished supper with her son” when the news broke.

In an interview with The Independent, the 53-year-old previously said, “Language was like a double-bladed sword that I really wanted to grasp, but it wasn’t possible.”

The literature prize has long faced criticism that it is too focused on European and North American writers of style-heavy, story-light prose. It has also been male-dominated, with just 17 women among its 119 laureates. The last woman to win was Annie Ernaux of France, in 2022.

Six days of Nobel announcements opened Monday with Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun winning the medicine prize. Two founding fathers of machine learning — John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton — won the physics prize on Tuesday. On Wednesday, three scientists who discovered powerful techniques to decode and even design novel proteins were awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry.

