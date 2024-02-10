Handbags at dawn as inventor of famed Notting Hill receptacle goes to war with rivals

Natasha Courtenay-Smith alleges that the Notting Hill Shopper Bag is too similar to her own Notting Hill Shopping Bag

The designer of a fashionable eco-friendly shopping bag admired by the Princess of Wales has launched a legal battle against two Afghan businessmen she accuses of copying her designs.

Natasha Courtenay-Smith has accused the pair of attempting to fool shoppers by copying her famous Notting Hill Shopping Bag.

Ms Courtenay-Smith, who previously collaborated with Natalie Imbruglia, the pop star, on a limited-edition range of the bag, was furious when she discovered that Nangialai and Ehsanullah Takanai were selling what she says were copycat versions in Notting Hill’s Portobello Road Market.

She claims that by calling their products the Notting Hill Shopper Bag – with the word “shopper” substituted for “shopping” in a similar font – the Takanais are trying to confuse members of the public into believing the bags are her original design.

Breach of copyright

The entrepreneur, who gives 10 per cent of her profits to causes which promote Notting Hill and Portobello Road Market as shopping destinations, is now suing her rivals for damages of up to £500,000, accusing them of breach of copyright and passing off their products as hers.

Friends of Ms Courtenay-Smith say that by copying her products they are undermining the work she does with charities to help the local community, including courses to help children acquire business and numeracy skills.

The claims are disputed by Nangialai and Ehsanullah Takanai.

Ms Courtenay-Smith, 46, launched her eco-friendly bags, made from cotton and jute, as a special souvenir of the area in 2009 – going on to build the brand’s popularity as one of the most popular tote bags in London, turning over £57,815 in 2022 from sales in shops, markets and online.

The then Duchess of Cambridge expressed admiration for Natasha Courtenay-Smith's bags in 2015

In January 2015, the then Duchess of Cambridge visited Portobello Road Market and expressed her admiration when she was shown the bags as part of a display by local businesses and community initiatives.

When Ms Courtenay-Smith, a former journalist and writer, discovered the Takanais were selling what she claims were copies of her bags at Portobello Road Market in January 2023, she says she became determined to protect her brand.

Legal documents lodged in the High Court by Ms Courtenay-Smith’s legal team maintain that as well as having almost identical wording to hers, the Takanais’ bags also have similar strap-lines, printed in a similar font in an identical position.

In January last year, one of the Takanais’ representatives approached her business, The Notting Hill Bag Company, and asked to enter into an agreement to sell bags with her trademark, logo and brand name, the court will hear.

The original Notting Hill Shopping Bag

But Ms Courtenay-Smith refused the request. She also opposed Nangialai Takanai’s application to trademark the Notting Hill Shopping Bag on Jan 11, and Ehsanullah’s bid to trademark the Notting Hill Shopper Bag six days later, saying they were made in bad faith.

Ms Courtenay-Smith claims the Afghans and their companies – the Notting Hill Shopping Bag Company Ltd and the Notting Hill Shopper Bag Ltd – are deliberately using a website address to imitate her website and deceive members of the public.

The court will hear claims that the pair are trying to “misappropriate her goodwill and reputation”, and to step into the shoes of her company, which was dissolved in 2018 before being restored to the register of companies earlier this year to allow her to sue.

Ms Courtenay-Smith is seeking an injunction banning the Takanais from selling bags called the Notting Hill Shopping Bag or the Notting Hill Shopper Bag, along with orders forcing them to hand over or destroy those items.

Natasha Courtenay-Smith donates 10 per cent of her profits to causes which promote Notting Hill and Portobello Road Market

In a joint statement with her business partners Canpolat An and Taylor An, Ms Courtenay-Smith said: “While imitation is often seen as a form of flattery, we encourage originality. We simply request that others create their own designs, rather than copying ours. We are both confident in the legal standing of the Notting Hill Shopping Bag design, and committed to its continued mission of making a positive difference to the Portobello Road community.”

The Takanais reject her accusations and have lodged a counterclaim, arguing that there is no trademark for products that are “purely descriptive” of an area and that there are many other similar items for sale around Notting Hill.

They argue that the bag’s logo “lacks the degree of originality necessary for protection as an artistic work. It is a banal arrangement of words in a standard layout which did not require intellectual creativity. Accordingly no copyright subsists in it, whether as an artistic work or at all.”

The pair’s solicitors, JP Mitchell, say their bags have been on sale for a number of years and that “there hasn’t been a single instance of confusion over this period”.