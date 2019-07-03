Do handcycles belong in the Tely 10?

Dean Butler may be sitting down, but he's still working up a sweat.

Butler is an athlete with a physical disability who uses a handcycle — a racing chair similar to a bicycle, but propelled by a hand crank instead of foot pedals. Butler says he uses the handcycle for serious training, not just casual exercise.

"This is designed for people that are challenged to take on road races," said Butler.

The devices are becoming popular in the world of parasport, but there's a growing controversy over their inclusion in traditional athletic road races. Now, that controversy has come to St. John's.

Butler is claiming discrimination after organisers of the Tely 10 blocked him from participating in the race using a handcycle.

"The Tely 10 doesn't want it." Butler said. "It should be no different. If people walk, run, bike or wheelchair, it shouldn't matter. It should be all equal."

Butler is being supported by friend and training partner Mel Fitzgerald, a member of the Canadian Wheelchair Sports Association Hall of Fame and a multiple Paralympic medal winner.

Fitzgerald used to compete using a push-rim wheelchair, but now uses a handcycle to stay in shape.

"This is about inclusion." said Fitzgerald. "The Tely 10 is a bit more than a foot race. All kinds of people take part in it for all kinds of reasons. I think we can find a way to allow handbikes in."

Where the rubber meets the road

Organizers of the Tely 10 say this is a sensitive and complex issue, but their decision to prohibit handcycles comes down to safety and liability.

Rosemary Ryan is president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Athletics Association, which oversees the race. She's also a longtime volunteer with the Special Olympics, and coaches wheelchair athletes in other parasports.

"Hand-crank [devices] are actually a bicycle race. And that is not our sport," Ryan said.

