Handing £100 fuel payments to millionaires ‘fair’, insists SNP

Handing millionaire pensioners £100 to help them pay for fuel bills is “fair”, the SNP’s social justice secretary has insisted.

Shirley-Anne Somerville defended the Scottish Government’s move to reinstate a universal winter fuel payment from next year, following claims that the decision had been rushed and contradicted John Swinney’s claim that his main priority was addressing child poverty.

The nationalist administration announced last week that from next winter, pensioners who do not qualify for £200 or £300 winter heating payment as a result of receiving other means-tested benefits will instead receive £100, regardless of their income.

Emma Congreve, deputy director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, the respected economic analysis group at the University of Strathclyde, said it was “hard to understand” how the policy could be reconciled with Mr Swinney’s “stated priority” of ending child poverty.

The Poverty and Inequality Commission, the independent body set up to advise Scottish ministers, has described the previous model of providing universal payments as “extraordinarily poorly targeted”.

However, Ms Somerville insisted the giveaway was needed as many elderly people who did not receive benefits such as pension credit were still struggling to pay bills.

“With the data the DWP [Department of Work and Pensions] gives us, this is the fair way of doing it,” she told BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show, when it was put to her that “very, very wealthy” people in multi-million pound homes would now receive a £100 payment they did not need.

“We provide more money to those who are older, over 80. We provide more money for those on pension credit. But we recognise there are many, many pensioners that don’t receive pension credit and are still in pensioner poverty.”

Outflanked by Labour

Ms Somerville also denied Sunday newspaper reports that ministers and officials were scrambling to announce more help for pensioners last week in scenes reminiscent of the political satire The Thick of It, as they feared being outflanked by Scottish Labour.

Scottish Labour, which recently announced it was splitting from the UK party by backing the reinstatement of a form of universal winter payments in Scotland, had put forward plans to force a vote to reinstate benefits cut by chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Ms Reeves announced in July that only those on benefits such as pension credit - which is only available to people roughly receiving less than £13,000 a year - would get the payments.

This led the SNP, which had been due to take control of the benefit in Scotland this year, putting off the devolution of the payments for a year in a move that meant it broke its own manifesto commitment to preserve universal eligibility.

‘Shameful situation’

The Scottish Tories claimed Ms Somerville was trying to “deceive pensioners” into believing the SNP was on their side despite leaving them with less support.

“The reality of this shameful situation is that the SNP’s new plan means a cut for many of them,” Liz Smith, the party’s shadow social security secretary, said.

“Pensioners won’t forget it was the SNP who followed Labour’s lead in disgracefully cutting the winter fuel payment in the first place.”