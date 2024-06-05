Handley Monument improvement works delayed

A £165,000 project to improve a well-known monument in Sleaford has been delayed, a council has confirmed.

Work on lighting the Handley Monument in Southgate had been due to be finished next week but has now been put on hold until a permit is issued.

Despite the delay, North Kesteven District Council posted on social media that it expected "contractors onsite imminently".

The monument was built in memory of the former MP Henry Handley, who died in 1846.

The BBC understands the second phase of work which includes new seating, bike racks, planters and a plaque is due to start in July.

