"The Handmaid's Tale" Is Ruining a Boston Landmark for Viewers

Season two of the The Handmaid's Tale has officially arrived on Hulu, and things in Gilead are just as bleak as viewers remember. As fans settle back in with the Golden Globe Award-winning drama, many have been surprised by not only some of the plot developments but also some familiar spots in the future Dystopian society.

The city of Boston has remained a central presence throughout episodes of The Handmaid's Tale. Although residents living "under his eye" are known to be living in the Republic of Gilead, the area in which they reside was the city of Boston before totalitarian rule was established. And in this newest season of the series, fans have been treated to a number of bleak versions of popular Bean Town destinations, including Fenway Park and The Boston Globe office. The iconic baseball field is where the handmaids are taken for punishment after refusing to stone Janine last season.

Fans on social media have been quick to joke how the series has "ruined" their memories and visions of Boston. One follower pointed out that perhaps the most upsetting image of the new premiere was the sight of field conditions at Fenway Park, tweeting: "HOW could they let the grass get that yellow?" Other users are pledging to "never set foot" near the baseball stadium again and how the sight of their beloved Boston destination may have changed them permanently. "As a fan of great television, I very much liked the season premiere of THE HANDMAID'S TALE, but as a fan of the Boston Red Sox, I'm not too thrilled about it permanently ruining my image of Fenway Park," one Twitter user noted.

As for the scenes that took place in the Boston Globe one person didn't believe they'd ever be the same again. Another follower pointed out how difficult it might be to work in a place where such a gruesome moment takes place, tweeting: "Man it would be EXTRA rough to watch Handmaid's Tale if you work @BostonGlobe."

Viewers will have to stay tuned for future episodes to see if the city makes additional appearances, but one person already had some suggestions, tweeting: "I guess my Handmaid’s Tale thoughts are that if they really lived in Boston their drugstore of choice would be CVS instead of Walgreens,"

